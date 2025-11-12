Actor Femi Jacobs has reacted to the dramatic confrontation between Nyesom Wike and a military officer in Abuja

Femi Jacobs, while reacting to the viral video, shared what Nigerians should learn from the military officer's respectful response

The Nollywood actor's advice comes amid the viral outrage that has trailed Wike and the military officer's dramatic confrontation

Nollywood actor Femi Jacobs has also joined many Nigerians in reacting to the dramatic confrontation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, and a military officer, Ahmad Yerima, in Abuja.

Recall that a viral video captured Wike in a heated argument with a military officer over access to a property within the territory.

The clash occurred when Wike, alongside the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), attempted to gain access to a disputed plot of land allegedly linked to former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (rtd).

In the footage, Wike, who was visibly angered by the military officer for failing to obey his directive, lashed out, saying:

“Shut up! Keep quiet! You are a fool. When I graduated, you were still in primary school… You send soldiers to intimidate whom? We are all from this country… If not for the CDS who spoke to me now, you would have to kill everybody here.”

The military officer's respectful response, especially when he said, "I am not a fool, sir," has since gained attention on social media.

Femi Jacobs commented on the military officer's response in a tweet, expressing how proud he was of the officer. He also advised his followers to take a cue from the military officer on how to respond to bullies.

"I feel so proud. Well, my beloved people, this is how to talk back respectfully. Don't let people call you 'unfortunate,' 'fool,' or 'useless' unanswered. Don't cuss back, but counter the words. Also, know your work. Be so good that the only standard they could use to judge you is yours in the first place. Bullies are everywhere, but stand, respectfully," Femi Jacobs tweeted.

See Femi Jacobs' tweet below:

Reactions to Femi Jacobs' Advice

waleoyeyipo said:

"The officer conducted himself properly for the most part. But he also belittled the police officer, and an officer should also not be guarding a private property. Both parties are in the wrong."

NaijacitizenNim said:

"Me too! Yerima defended the honour of the military and we thank him! He showed restraint, he was poised and so dignified! I am so proud too!"

Sexifiedbygrace reacted:

"But in truth, he was there based on standing Orders."

khaleedtailors said:

"Yeah, that’s true. Sir, my main issue with these new Nigerians is their lack of direction. They act without priorities. Honestly, 90% of our youths need serious reorientation."

moniifeoluwami reacted:

"The guy really tried! Omo. If you call me anything derogatory, I will call you same."

PoliRiffs commented:

"Only reason wike boys didn't pick him up to beat him or jail him is because of his uniform. You think a regular person would do this ? Advice isonu."

Stanley Ontop taunts Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood producer, Stanley Ontop, reacted to Wike's dramatic confrontation with a military officer.

In a post via his social media page, Stanley Ontop taunted Wike over his experience.

“A whole Wike said the military is using guns to intimidate him. I can’t believe my eyes. Justice for Wike!," Stanley Ontop said.

