The last has not been heard in the confrontation that happened between Lt. A.M Yerima and FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

Nigerians on social media are busy analyzing the video and sharing their opinions and apportioning blames

In a latest reaction seen on X, a Nigerian man shared what he noticed in the behavior of Lt. Yerima

A short clip lasting only a few seconds has shown one interesting thing about the behaviour of Lt. A.M Yerima.

The tiny detail was pointed by an X user who said the naval officer exhibited a high level of confidence.

The man said the naval officer did not flinch. Photo credit: X/UnkleAyo.

In the clip posted by @UnkleAyo said the naval officer did not even flinch at all while talking with the minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

The video shows Lt. A.M Yerima looking at Nyesom Wike in a way that shows someone who was not ready to be moved.

Ayo said:

"Bruh didn't even flinch. eyeball to eyeball, 'sir' still consistent, composure intact, no sign of fear, heads up, chest straight, gaze fixed The "nothing go happen" stance."

The naval officer refused to allow Wike access to a disputed parcel of land. Photo credit: X/Nyesom Wike.

Reactions to video of Wike vs naval officer

@AdekunleOderind said:

"The officer told him point blank, I am an officer I take to orders. That alone should have made Wike think twice. Get his superior to give him a new order to back down."

@SemiNigerian said:

"Bro, his facial expressions remained the same, through spit and alcoh0l breath. Remarkable!"

@Raph_tweeting2 said:

"I told someone, if you're friend that you two eat from the same pot and sleep on same bed but he's a military personnel, just forget it, he's not entirely your friend, the day he is asked to put a bullet in your head, he won't think twice."

@Tallie_of_Lagos said:

"From that Naval guy mouth movement u go know say e dey pain am say e no fit deck Wike cos na wetin em body dry scratch am to do."

@Timmydennyd said:

"This soldier is a typical example of Burna’s “NO SIGN OF WEAKNESS”

@NDrAgwoTurumbe said

"The way he is “licking his chops” you can tell that it is discipline that is making him not land some serious slaps on Wike. E remain small."

@De_ChessKing said:

"He's a northern soldier; and he has 100% confidence that the person (a northerner too) that sent him on this errand will not abandon him when the heat gets high.. we may not say the same for southerners!"

@wahalaMann said:

"That soldier has been hearing louder voices from the NDA till he became a Naval officer. Wike’s voice can't shake him."

Priest shares what Wike should have done

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Oluoma has also weighed in on the saga between Nyesom Wike and a naval officer.

The priest pointed out the areas where the officer acted rightly and noted that he exhibited a lot of restraint.

However, he insisted that the FCT Minister should be supported to retrieve illegally allocated lands.

