Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham sparked reactions online after a video of her kneeling to speak with Olori Sekinat Elegushi surfaced on social media

The incident took place during the dedication ceremony of media personality Toke Makinwa's child, Yaya

Toyin was seen kneeling as a sign of respect while greeting Olori Sekinat Elegushi. The video quickly went viral

A rare video of actress Toyin Abraham and Olori Sekinat Elegushi has emerged online, eliciting mixed reactions from social media users.

The video that has gotten many people talking online was spotted by Legit.ng

Toyin Abraham sparks debate after kneeling to speak with Olori Sekinat Elegushi. Credit: @toyinabraham, @olorisekinatelegushi

This took place during the reception party for Toke Makinwa's child, Yaya's dedication.

The media personality, who welcomed her first child months ago, hosted a party for her baby, and both celebrities attended the event.

Toyin Abraham was seen on her bended knees talking to Olori Sekinat Elegushi, who was comfortably seated on a chair at the event in the most recent video that has gone viral.

Actress Eniola Badmus was seen talking to someone else in the viral video. However, Toyin Abraham received backlash from online users for reportedly going on her knees to speak to Olori Sekinat Elegushi at Toke Makinwa's baby dedication.

Watch the viral video:

Legit.ng previously reported that reality show star Mercy Eke was captured giving Toyin Abraham wads of cash when they met at Toke Makinwa’s recent baby dedication.

In the video, Toyin, who had travelled to Tanzania a few months ago, approached Mercy and pointed at the cash in her hand.

She whispered something to the former Big Brother Naija housemate, and Mercy handed over the cash.

Mercy Eke also whispered a few words to Toyin, who opened her mouth wide as she checked the pile of cash in her hands.

Toyin Abraham was seen telling someone that the money was a gift from Mercy Eke while proudly showing off the cash. She hugged and kissed Mercy, thanking her for the generosity.

Toyin Abraham sparks reactions after kneeling to greet Olori Sekinat Elegushi. Credit: @toyinabraham

Toyin Abraham trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bukolaari wrote:

“I love you but please is getting too much👏.”

mintedy45 said:

“Na she be their maid?"

cutie_porsh said:

“Aunty Toyin pls try Dey compose yourself jor,these people can’t even born u,if u bend and greet that’s cool,u kneel Dey talk she no fit cast stand stand,a whole world best ….na why I like oni of ife be that,he go don raise u up @toyin_abraham @olorisekinatelegushi next time pls raise her up 😒😒😒.”

bkilyn_cruiser said:

"Aunty Tonyin dey over do sometimes."

bukola_bbaby said:

“Over sabi Aunty waiting be dis one again @toyin_abraham 😂😂😂😂anyway love you 🥰 ❤️😂.”

enitannnnn said:

“Iya ire tia😍😍😍e koko bami dide soke na.”

bukola_bbaby spills:



Toyin Abraham recounts losing pregnancy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham said she lost a pregnancy. The actress was a guest on Rubbin Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

According to her, she has had some struggles with having another baby. She noted that people were saying that she had added weight, not knowing what she was going through.

