Kizz Daniel said the failed Paris concert was caused by a dispute between two promoters

The singer explained he was fully prepared to fly out, but was delayed over money disagreements

Fans said they want refunds, while some expressed sympathy after hearing his side of the story

Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel has addressed issues regarding the controversial France concert that ended in confusion last week.

The organisers had accused the singer of unprofessional conduct after the show, scheduled to run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., ended in chaos after Kizz Daniel arrived late.

However, the Buga crooner claimed that the blame has been wrongly placed on him.

According to Kizz Daniel, the Paris show was fully paid for by a promoter identified as @olamidebaron.

However, the situation allegedly took a dramatic turn when the promoter resold the concert rights to a second promoter, and that second promoter, according to him, did not complete the financial agreement.

Kizz Daniel said:

“I was paid in full by @olamidebaron. He sold the show to another promoter who breached their contract by refusing to pay his balance.”

This disagreement, he said, led to the promoter delaying his flight while trying to recover the remaining money from the resold show.

Kizz Daniel revealed that he had been ready since 6 a.m. to travel for a scheduled 12:25 p.m. flight, with team members waiting and prepared.

However, he claims the promoter insisted they could not leave yet, as the money issue was still unresolved.

He stated:

“I only later found out we were being held back because they wanted to collect their balance.”

By the time the issue was reportedly settled, they had missed the flight, and the next available flight was 5:25 p.m., which would still not allow them to meet performance time.

Read the post here:

Netizens react to Kizz Daniels's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@nifemi44.4:

"Whoever prays this, your story will not end in struggle. From this evening forward, your name will carry grace and open doors. Amen."

@official_cute_hussey:

"I'll always believe you ❤️💯 ,but something is wrong ,these mistakes will stain your reputation."

@vasofficial_:

"Bro get a real team. You can’t be the team and the artist at the same time. Who performs at a show by 3-4am when people have things to do the next day? He’s not a serious artist yet"

@oloye.x:

"Shuffle your team, you are always directly involved like you begged for the show. Get a proper team. Your brother isnt doing a good job. Hire a team so you wont always have to shalaye everytime and appear to be the problem"

