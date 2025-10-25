Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile revealed how a major academic setback redirected him toward music

The rapper shared how winning a campus rap contest turned him from a drummer to a star

His new album, Symbol of Hope, delivers a powerful message to young Nigerians about resilience

Nigerian rapper and singer Zlatan Ibile has shared how a painful academic disappointment became the spark that launched his music career.

Speaking on Apple Music 1 with South African host Nandi Madida, the “Zanku” hitmaker said his poor performance in mathematics and accounting stopped him from securing admission into university back in 2011.

According to the rapper, that setback was heartbreaking but later became the turning point that defined his life.

Zlatan Ibile reveals how a major academic setback redirected him toward music. Photos: @zlatan_ibile/IG.

Source: Instagram

Zlatan said:

“I didn’t even think I’d end up as a musician. I was just a church drummer then."

The music star said his first attempt at recording a song was rough and uninspiring, but the support of his family helped him keep going.

He recalled:

“I just wanted to try something different. My family believed in me even when I didn’t."

Everything changed when he entered a rap competition in school — a decision that would alter his future forever.

He stated:

“I joined the contest without expecting anything serious. When they announced my name as the winner, and I realised I was taking home a car, everything changed.”

That victory, he explained, became the sign he needed to take music seriously. It proved that talent could open doors that education sometimes couldn’t.

Now one of Nigeria’s most recognizable music stars, Zlatan said his new album Symbol of Hope reflects his journey from self-doubt to global recognition.

He explained that the project is dedicated to young Nigerians who feel stuck or uncertain about their future.

He said,

“I get messages from people saying my music helps them stay motivated. That’s why I called the album Symbol of Hope, to remind them that no condition is permanent.”

The album, he added, is not just about music but about perseverance, faith, and self-belief.

Beyond his lyrics, Zlatan’s viral dance step, Zanku (“Zlatan Abeg No Kill Us”), became a global sensation that helped define his identity in the Afrobeats world.

The move, which started as a playful freestyle, became a global dance trend, influencing pop culture across Africa and beyond.

Zlatan's post causes controversy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zlatan Ibile shared a post that ignited mixed conversations online.

Taking to his X handle, Zlatan gave a piece of advice to families and supporters of fast-rising musicians.

He averred that if they have an upcoming artist they believe would experience a breakthrough, while saving money for marketing and promotion, the family should also set aside money for therapy.

Watch a video of Zlatan here:

Zlata shares how winning a campus rap contest turned him from a drummer to a star. Photo: @zlatan_ibile/IG.

Source: Instagram

Zlatan Ibile buys Lamborghini

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Zlatan Ibile purchased a new Lamborghini, reportedly worth ₦612 million.

Popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, a close associate of the Zanku Records boss, shared the news.

Ednut also posted photos of the luxury car, sparking excitement and a wave of congratulatory messages from fans across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng