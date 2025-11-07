Esther Sky has reacted to the tension surrounding Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels' marriage

She also defended Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, following insults from Nigerians who flooded her Instagram page

This comes after Regina Daniels, in a series of posts, threw shades at someone who wanted to be her by all means

Actress Esther Nwachukwu, better known as Esther Sky, has joined her colleagues in the movie industry in reacting to the ongoing tension in Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marriage.

While colleagues like Mercy Johnson, Angela Okorie, and others had come out to speak on Regina's behalf, Esther Sky, in a recent post, taunted the mother of two after a viral video showed her breaking down in tears.

Esther Sky also defended Nwoko's Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, after Nigerians stormed her Instagram page with insulting remarks over Regina.

The actress urged Nigerians to leave Laila alone, as Regina was the first to come after her.

Recall that Regina said she had attempted to build peace and understanding with Laila, but her efforts only led to disappointment.

She claimed Laila acted in ways she considered “malicious,” and even went as far as telling Ned that Regina might harm their daughters.

This has seen netizens storm Laila's official Instagram page.

Esther Sky wrote in a post:

"Regina is now crying inside the toilet instead of a Lamborghini. Well, that’s fine. But why are you all going to @mnslailacharani Lia Lia’s comment section to insult an innocent woman for no reason? Why are you all insulting Ned Nwoko's wife, Lia Lia? Did she come for Regina? No, Regina came for her! She’s in her own, yet you all go insult her for no reason. Why are you all so selfish? Leave Lia Lia alone. When she had her own issues with Ned Nwoko, was Regina not flexing and enjoying then? Now you all are insulting her for no reason. Please allow Regina to cry in her toilet in peace, and allow Lia Lia to enjoy. It’s her time now."

The video Esther Sky shared as she defended Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife is below:

Comments as Nigerians storm Laila's page

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as some netizens fired back at the actress. Read them below:

platinumhomesnigeria reacted:

"You can never be Regina."

__princess_nancy321 said:

"Can u please advise ur husband to let Regina brother go and let her family be.,he is behaving like a child,marriage is not by force.."

goodnesws_okon said:

"I know your prayer point now ,but the man still want her , when you left he didn’t come to you he abandoned you, you have no choice than to go back by yourself.."

jay_fay_1 said:

"Pls tell your husband to stop obsessing over Regina. Is it by force??? She doesn’t want! Let him face you."

What Lagos police said about Regina Daniels' brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lagos police clarified its role in the arrest of Regina Daniels’ brother, Sammy West.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said Sammy was not arrested by Lagos police operatives.

Instead, police officers from Abuja, acting on an official assignment, carried out the arrest with a duly signed warrant.

