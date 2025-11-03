Pastor Jerry Eze’s wife is trending over her recent sermon, where she addressed how women should behave when with their husbands

Pastor Eno Jerry, the wife of popular pastor Jerry Eze, has gone viral over her recent sermon about career women and their marriages.

In the trending sermon, the pastor stated that career women should be under their husbands regardless of their positions at work.

Pastor Jerry Eze’s Wife’s Sermon on Career Women Being Under Their Husbands Sparks Debate Online

She posted a video of the sermon on her YouTube page, where she addressed Gen Z ladies and career women.

Pastor Eno partly said:

“No matter what career it is you’re carrying. If you cannot take control and be under a man, I don’t know what you’re doing outside there.

“You should be able to bring a balance to what you do. Because you are a career woman and you’re calling shots outside, you come home you want to calls shots with your husband. When you reach your house, throw that thing outside and come and sit under the person that has married you.”

She added:

“That’s why God put us under, because he just knew we cannot manage power.”

Watch a clip from the sermon below:

Reactions trail Pst Eno Jerry’s marriage sermon

The video of the sermon went viral and sparked fresh debates on social media, regarding the role of women in their homes.

HUMMYGOLDEXOTIC

coming from a woman who almost ruined her marriage, if not for God's mercy and he gave her a servant of God. mama leave them alone, you're not in everyone's shoes. we have so many good women yet missed it maritally.

Amaka_manarisia1

Tor! Mama ejorrr I love you o,this one no enter

MER~CY 🍂

Yes are right, like the way ochanya’s aunt sit under the man that graped her sister’s daughter for 5 years till she died of VVF

Michelle🎀

So I can’t sit beside the person that has married me must I sit under?

PenToProfitWithPrecious

Mommy rest na😂😂😂 na genz women no won submit na una dey panic..rest na

BIG VONNE

Marriage is not everything 👌 even the bible did not make it a must. Not getting married is not a sin or bad👍. Nobody should make you get married if you don’t want it

Mummyeric62

Sit under the man, na table? Una go dey make marriage look like death sentence. Normally any girl way respect her father must respect her husband simple! And that’s on period. Advise everywhere

Ben Olisa

Indeed there is a huge problem. Majority is young ladies in this comment are not even understanding the message. God help me find a kingdom woman that understands her purpose and purpose of God. Help me too to do all that is good. Most of all, save me from damage women of social media

