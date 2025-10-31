US rapper Diddy has been moved to a prison in New Jersey to serve his jail term for prostitution-related crimes

Diddy's jail term duration has also emerged in the latest reports. His lawyers had also wanted the rapper to serve his jail term at FCI Fort Dix

The report of Diddy's transfer to a prison in New Jersey has also attracted comments from Nigerian netizens

American music mogul and rapper Sean Combs, better known as Diddy, has been moved to a prison in New Jersey where he will serve his jail term of four years and two months for prostitution-related crimes.

According to the reports, which emerged online on Friday, Diddy was moved to the Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey, known as FCI Fort Dix. He was previously at a detention center in Brooklyn, New York.

Diddy to serve jail term in federal prison in New Jersey. Credit: diddy/Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

The rapper's lawyers had wanted him to serve his term at FCI Fort Dix to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, according to a letter sent to the judge in the case.

Diddy is expected to remain behind bars until May 8, 2028. Arrested in September 2024, Diddy was convicted this July of two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

Nigerians react to Diddy's transfer to New Jersey prison. Credit: diddy

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that U.S. President Donald Trump was considering granting the rapper a pardon, a claim swiftly denied by the White House.

A spokesperson told NBC News, “There is zero truth to the TMZ report.” For now, Diddy remains in prison, serving a 50-month sentence as public scrutiny around his case continues to grow.

Reactions trail Diddy's transfer

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nigerian netizens as they shared diverse opinions. Read them below:

Ann Ajibade said:

"So na 4 years them see give this man?"

Frederick Odume Ogwu commented:

"Oh just 4 years and 2 months that is approximately 25 months in total. Oga thank God and stay there. You can pick up a diploma or masters course to kpai the time spent. Jail is for human but at least lessons learnt."

utmostdecasual said:

"Baba Ijesha also serving his own here, the two countries are disciplined in dis matter."

Oludumila Abimbola Abiodun wrote:

"That serves him right."

Ugowhite Uzoma wrote:

"That's how it should be, no one is above the law in civilised countries. When you commit you suffer for it. No be so for here oo."

Edet Bassey wrote:

"Is he going to the prison with baby oil lotion I'm just asking oo."

Chigozie Emmanuel Uche said:

"A country where the law is no respecter of any human no matter their status but they're expert in making sure Africans defer the law and support them to be about its own law."

Oluchi Enedanya Chika commented:

"Tame your third legs as a man o."

50 Cent speaks about Diddy's parties

Legit.ng also reported that rapper 50 Cent explained why he did not attend P Diddy's events in a viral video.

50 Cent seemed to have reignited his beef with Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs after making know his sentiments about Diddy's parties. His revelation also sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng