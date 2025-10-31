The rumours about Juma Jux's store continued to make waves on social media following a comment by his wife, Priscilla Ojo

Amid the protest in Tanzania, netizens from the East African country stormed Juma Jux's Instagram page

Nigerians, in defence, also condemned the looting of Juma Jux's clothing store in Tanzania

Nigerian and Tanzanian netizens clashed on the official Instagram page of singer Juma Jux following reports of protests in the East African country.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that viral rumours emerged on social media claiming that the clothing store of the Tanzanian singer was burnt by protesters.

The unrest erupted on Thursday after a disputed general election marred by disqualification and detention of key opposition figures in Tanzania.

Amid the development, a controversial post by an X user, Bolaji Fesomade, alleged that Juma Jux's store, valued at $780 million, was set ablaze by protesters.

Reacting to the report, Juma Jux’s wife, Priscilla, who is also actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, dismissed the claims on her Snapchat account.

According to Priscilla, the store was looted and not burnt.

Nigerians, Tanzanians clash on Juma Jux's page

The singer’s last post on his Instagram page has stirred comments from both Tanzanians and Nigerians.

While Tanzanians accused Juma Jux of being in support of the current administration, Nigerians condemned the looting of the singer's clothing store.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

iampensilva said:

"We warned you and your wife, but you didn't know that Gen Z in Tanzania are not laughing with anything."

afolly_tv said:

"You people think burning the shop will stop your suffering? But, it will increase when your brother and sister are jobless."

completelami reacted:

"We love Papa Rakeem and we your in-laws will always be there for you. No shaking 9ja dey your back."

chronicles_stores wrote:

"After looting his merchandise,you are saying he should show solidarity. Make it make sense."

yaya.may0 said:

"Nigerians chill jux was the same team with the government during campaign that why they went for his property.. they are targeting specific properties not all of them."

dlsreborn commented:

"Forgive us chief, we have eaten your shop. Stop talking. Some days, that is just a lesson. We are yet to come home to you now."

genz_tz1 reacted:

"Brother, have you received the message yet???"

african.gir said:

"You are unable to fight for your fellow Tanzanians, you are busy fighting for that Shangingi from Kizanzibar who does not wish good for Tanzania. Shame on you Jux, the money you were given is what rebellion to make you keep quiet."

