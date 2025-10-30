Priscilla Ojo broke her silence following viral rumours on social media about her husband, singer Juma Jux's clothing store in Tanzania

In a recent social media post, Priscilla Ojo cleared the air as she hinted at what actually happened

The influencer's post has also stirred reactions from her fans as well as netizens who shared diverse opinions

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has cleared the air on the viral rumours about her husband, singer Juma Jux's clothing store in Tanzania.

According to the rumours, Juma Jux's store in Tanzania was set ablaze by protesters following the presidential election in the country..

Priscilla Ojo debunks rumour husband's clothing store in Tanzania was burnt.

A viral tweet from a Nigerian X user, Master Bolaji, read:

"Reports from Tanzania say singer Juma Jux’s store, worth over $780 million, has been set ablaze and completely destroyed by protesters. The violence erupted after yesterday’s tense presidential election, sparking chaos and unrest across several parts of the country."

Priscilla Ojo clears air

Hours after the rumours made waves in the Nigerian social media space, Priscilla shared a post hinting at what actually happened.

The mother of one revealed that her husband's clothing store was looted but not burned. In related news,

Legit.ng reported a viral video capturing Priscilla holding Rakeem, who had just thrown up on her body. She had a half-smile and half-disgusted look on her face while holding her baby.

The precious moment triggered more reactions from online users, who commended and welcomed her to motherhood.

A screenshot of Priscilla Ojo's response to the viral tweet about her husband's store in Tanzania is below:

Netizens react to Priscilla Ojo's update

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from social media users, read them below:

damilola.023 commented:

"This info from Priscy is for her honest fans, so if you don't like the fact that she debunked the news ( I know say some of una get bad heart for this internet), scroll and pass. May all your losses be restored abundantly."

shirleykib said:

"Looting a private citizens store because of “protest” has never made any sense to me. Is the presidential house still standing? I bet it is but stealing shoes and clothes shows you really want better for your country I see."

oilperfume_2024 commented:

"Do you know what $780million dollars is kai una to gullible."

nnediuto_ said:

"It is well,thank God it wasn't burnt down."

atieno_owuma reacted:

"Right now is not the time for judging people fighting for change, somethings can wait but Change cant I applaud Tanzanians Ugandans are next then the OGs Kenyans take the centre stage."

queen_anny2 said:

"$780 million bawo!! Whoever wrote this must be suffering from number problem!!."

owosenii commented:

"Shay Zimbabwean Dollars ?! Prayers up for TZ, tho."

