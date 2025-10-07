Rapper Odumodublvck shared how Wizkid and Davido showed him respect by featuring on his album for free

The rapper stated that Grammy winner Wizkid’s verse was a personal gift, calling it the greatest ever recorded

The music star insisted both superstars joined purely out of respect for his grind, not for money

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has shared the surprising story behind having two of Nigeria’s biggest Afrobeats icons, Wizkid and Davido on his recent project.

Both stars featured on his upcoming second studio album, Industry Machine.

In a recent interview, the Declan Rice crooner made a stunning revelation that neither Wizkid nor Davido charged him a single naira for their collaboration.

According to him, their gestures were born out of mutual respect and admiration for his relentless work ethic.

Odumodu stated:

“Davido and Wizkid are real men. Both of them know they are on my album, but they are there by the special grace of God and on the virtue of the respect they have for my hustle because I did not pay them a dime.”

Odumodu went on to disclose that Wizkid’s contribution to Industry Machine wasn’t just a feature; it was a full song the Essence crooner gifted him outright.

The singer declared:

“The song that Wizkid featured on is his song. He gave me the song. It was not recorded by me. Wizkid’s verse on my album is the greatest verse you have ever heard."

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Odumodu's interview on Wizkid, Davido

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@mikkiead1:

"The song for b the best song on wizkid album sef .. cause I nor see song wey make sence pass that song for the whole morayo album .. I b 30 bg sha .. peace out"

@billiano_smackzy:

"I guess this song when I heard it, that it was wiz that has d song, cause na Baba sing everything oo, he wan wound d song chai"

@josag.jr:

"I listened to the album yesterday and when I heard that track I told my guys this was Wizzy's song that should have been on the Morayo album and they all saw reasons with me I'm just happy this reel came up this morning I don get extra bragging rights"

@dopest_skinny_giovanni:

"Even we self done already know say na Baba get that jam even you odumodu you self nor small na why baba dash you the Jam"

@fr_kujo:

"I like as dem no Dey carry attitude show for the younger artists cus the youngins near the other biggest. Na why pocolee Dey roll with their 3 wiz David n burna."

