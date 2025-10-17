Gospel singer Tim Godfrey has released a new song and video featuring Afrobeats star Oxlade

Tim Godfrey's new song featuring Oxlade has sparked massive reactions from the Nigerian Christian community

The gospel singer's latest project comes just a few days after a viral video of him sharing the reason he doesn't like coming to Nigeria

Gospel singer Tim Godfrey has caused a buzz not just in the Christian community but also in the Nigerian music industry following his latest collaboration with Afrobeats star Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, popularly known professionally as Oxlade.

On Friday, October 17, Tim Godfrey released his new song and music video featuring Oxlade in his latest project titled 'Infinity.'

Although the lyrics of the song are centered on Godly blessings, the collaboration has triggered mixed reactions on social media.

Capturing the music video, which he shared on his official Instagram page, Tim Godfrey wrote:

"The light of God in me, you cannot resist! Wetin God no fit do, it does not exist! See the way YOU dey bless me, You no dey miss, And e no go miss YOU!"

Oxlade, who rose to prominence with his hit song 'Away,' which appeared on Rolling Stone's 50 best songs of 2020, is also known for another popular song called 'Ku Lo Sa.'

This comes a few days after Tim Godfrey shared the reason he disliked coming to Nigeria to minister. According to him, he is dissatisfied with the way gospel artists are treated in the country.

He also recalled past experiences where he received a live chicken and tubers of yam as honorariums for his hard work.

A snippet from Tim Godfrey's music video featuring Oxlade is below:

Reactions as Tim Godfrey collaborates with Oxlade

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Samuel Effiong said:

"We will shift the culture, Shea? It's ok."

_1and0 commented:

"Same way Tasha Cobbs ft Nicki Minaj is it just publicity or gospel propagation?

Isaac Shining said:

"This came on my gospel playlist and I wasn't sure if it was oxlade's voice I was hearing. I have now confirmed it."

efearue wrote:

"lease let us rejoice. If God can call Saul who was persecuting Christians who is an Oxlade that he cannot call or use for his purpose."

petiteback said:

"Beyonce has a gospel song feature.Tasha k has a song with Nicki called blessings and it used months at 1 on bb gospel chart. It's nothing new nor is it bad.."

adijatabosede1 said:

"Tasha Cobbs featured Nicki Minaj."

ur_uche wrote:

“Lord I want make you dey kulosa…”

ozioma88 commented:

"The problem is you not knowing what the 'gospel' and 'minister' is. He was never one. Just that the entertainment driven Nigerian church elevated him to that lofty heights. He's just an entertainer and artist."

lu_wixzzy commented:

"LMAO. Do we even still have genuine youth gospel ministers in this generation?

After the Frank Edwards era, I honestly don’t know where to place the new ones they all feel lukewarm Most of them just seem to be after money. But then again, the country is hard, so I understand."

praizeemeka wrote:

"Lord I want you make you dey- Kulosaa … ll way nah way oh, as gospel no pay make e face the other side. He is not the first…"

zeunonnne said:

"When churches keep paying him with yams as honorarium "

