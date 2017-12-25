Who is Tim Godfrey: Age, family, career, top songs, wife and kids

Tim Godfrey is a gospel artist, songwriter, music director, speaker, and vocal instructor from Nigeria. He is popularly known for his hit song Nara, in collaboration with Travis Greene. He is also known for his other hit tracks, such as Agidigba, Dependable, and NaYou Be God.

Tim Godfrey performs on stage during the CryOut Conference day two at George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Source: Getty Images

Tim Godfrey has collaborated with notable gospel artists, including Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, Sinach, Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett and Frank Edwards. He owns the record label Rox Nation. Tim is also the founder of the music band Xtreme Crew.

Profile summary

Full name Timothy Chukwudi Godfrey Nickname Fearless Gender Male Date of birth 26 August 1979 Age 44 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Kaduna State, Nigeria State of origin Abia State Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Victor Godfrey Siblings 5 Marital status Married Wife Erica Katrina Children 2 University Trinity International University of Ambassadors Profession Singer, songwriter, voice instructor, music director Instagram @timgodfreyworld

Tim Godfrey's biography

The Nigerian singer was born Timothy Chukwudi Godfrey in Kaduna State, Nigeria. He was raised alongside his five siblings, three brothers and two sisters.

His father is called Victor Godfrey. In 2018, Tim acquired a Fine Art and Musicology doctorate from the Trinity International University of Ambassadors, Georgia, USA.

Where is Tim Godfrey originally from?

The singer's state of origin is Abia State.

How old is Tim Godfrey?

Tim Godfrey's age is 44 years old as of 2023. He was born on 26 August 1979. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Tim started singing at a tender age when he was a member of the church choir. He became a choir director in 1994 and would train other choirs from different churches in Nigeria. The singer commenced his music career professionally in February 2004.

He founded a music band called Tim Godfrey and the Xtream Crew. The team has earned several awards such as Musical Excellence in Nigeria from the AMEN AWARDS.

Tim Godfrey's God Turned It Around song featuring Nathaniel Bassey and Tim Bowman Jr. was released on 26 August 2022, on Tim's birthday. He is currently signed under his record, Rox Nation. Below are some of Tim Godfrey's songs.

Songs Year What No Man Can Do 2023 Okaka 2021 Nobody 2020 Nara 2018 Akaah 2018 Agidigba 2017 Chizobam 2017 So Good 2017 Mighty God 2014 I Worship 2014 Na You Be God 2014

Who did Tim Godfrey marry?

Tim Godfrey's wife is Erica Katrina. The two got engaged on 9 January 2022, and on 23 April 2022, they exchanged wedding vows in Culpeper, VA, United States. They later held their traditional wedding in June 2022.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Reign Amara Munachi Godfrey in February 2023. Tim has another child called Bryan who turned 15 years old in July 2023. Bryan's mother is called Yemisi Ashaolu.

What happened to Tim Godfrey?

The gospel singer was diagnosed with a shifted spinal cord disc that could have left him paralysed. He revealed this via his Instagram page when he testified how he recovered through medications and intensive prayers.

He wrote that he experienced unbearable pain in his back and his arms. After an MRI test, it was discovered that his bones were 20 years older than his actual age and his spinal cord disc had dislocated.

Fan facts

Below are some interesting facts about Tim Godfrey.

He was a footballer before venturing into music professionally.

His full name is Timothy Chukwudi Godfrey.

Tim Godfrey's son is called Bryan.

Tim Godfrey is a Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, voice instructor and music director. He gained more fame following the release of the song Nara in 2018 ft Travis Greene. He is a father of two children.

