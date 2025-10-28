A Nigerian man has shared a video on TikTok speaking about a popular baby who bears a striking resemblance to Destiny Etiko

In the video, the man emphasised the resemblance between the duo and asked Destiny to do a DNA test

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok had different things to say in the comments section

A Nigerian man stirred reactions on TikTok after releasing a video where he spoke about a child who bore a striking resemblance to Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko.

In his funny clip, he pointed out the resemblance between the actress and the baby, urging Destiny to carry out a DNA test to clear the air.

Man advises Destiny Etiko to carry out DNA test

The TikTok user identified as @francebillionaire1 insisted that the actress should undergo a DNA test to confirm the truth.

Stressing further, he mentioned that the photo of the baby trending online had gone viral, yet no one had called out the actress or demanded that she prove anything.

He said everyone was only taking the matter lightly while the picture continued to circulate.

Speaking in vernacular, he said:

"Alright, we no agree this one. We no agree. Destiny Etiko, you must go do DNA test. I go lead a massive protest. You must go do DNA test. Cause men don too suffer for this life. Men don too suffer. See this picture wey they trend now. Nobody don't drag Destiny Etiko. Everybody just they catch cruise with the picture.

"Nobody don't drag Destiny Etiko just wey they take drag CP say come do DNA. Nobody don't drag am. Even Destiny Etiko even see pikin shock see how come God carry my own pikin go give on other family. But nobody have accused Destiny Etiko to go and do DNA test. Nobody, nobody.

"But if na man now, Wahala don start. If na man na him this kind of resemblance dey, him home for just scatter. They fight scatter everywhere. The man for no know peace right from the day of Adam. Right from the time of Adam wey he give Adam apple up till now man never know peace. What a life!"

Reactions as man insists on DNA test

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@lucky star said:

"The mother and the baby look like destiny etiko."

@Emmykeyz wrote:

"If U waste time God go carry child give another person Asap."

@Honey said:

"I agree with u my brother."

@ruby Donald reacted:

"Are you sure Destiny Etiko is not twins because the mother of the baby look so much like Destiny."

@DeeDee reacted:

"Exactly! So true saying."

@Anny said:

"Omo. The resemblance ahh."

@julieblinks onetotsemi said:

"Destiny Dey do baddie the baby don wait tire."

@shedrzmsucb added:

"No be lily ooooooooo bro."

Man hospitalised after carrying out DNA test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman advocated that DNA testing should be made compulsory in every hospital.

She lamented that her friend is fighting for his life in a hospital after doing DNA tests on his three children.

