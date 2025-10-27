Actress Destiny Etiko has reacted to viral pictures of a baby who shared a similar facial appearance to her

The baby pictures, which went viral, saw some netizens claiming she was Destiny Etiko's daughter

The Nollywood actress, who shared that many people tagged her in the baby pictures, has now cleared the air

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko, also referred to as Drama Doll, has finally addressed viral photos highlighting her striking resemblance to a baby.

This comes after photos of a baby’s facial features trended on social media with netizens drawing comparisons to Destiny Etiko.

Others boldly claimed the baby girl was the Nollywood actress's daughter.

‎Destiny Etiko reacts to the viral baby photos

In a recent post on her social media, Destiny Etiko revealed that she had received numerous tags regarding the viral pictures.

She also dismissed the viral rumors that the baby was hers as she wrote in a caption,

“I have gotten a lot of tags about this baby. I come dey wonder, why God carry my pikin go give another person, wetin I do?”

In related news, Destiny Etiko ended her feud with her adopted daughter, Chinenye Eucharia, after three years.

Chinenye Eucharia took to Instagram to reveal that Destiny Etiko had resumed following her on the platform.

She shared a screenshot of the notification alongside a heartfelt note of gratitude, describing the moment as proof that divine restoration happens most beautifully.

Destiny Etiko's social media post about viral baby is below:

Reactions as Destiny Etiko clears the air

Legit.ng captured some reactions as some of the actress's fans and followers insisted the baby was hers.

Others advised Destiny Etiko to reach out to the baby's parents. Read the comments below:

funkejenifaakindele commented:

"Our child is here."

brodashaggi said:

"I don dey addicted to Tiktok…. i see the baby video 25 times today.…. Resemblance na water! This one na Drama princess XR

mary.igwe said:

"Wow! She sure looks like you, she is so cute."

sandraokunzuwa commented:

"I have been seeing this picture o . Sis is this your baby if no take her as yours asap."

emekaokoye14 said:

"Sow a seed in that child’s life. Or best adopt her as your God daughter. This are signs of Good Fortunes coming your way."

chizoba_nwokoye commented:

"Abg make them return our baby back to us oh me no go gree oh Jesus see resemblance oh."

ivybeauty_official said:

"the resemblance is really something else awwn let someone tag the mum so you can link with with your look alike."

seamsbydaphne said:

"Person reserve pikin for heaven another person rush go born am wonders shall never end."

officialujuokoli said:

"Resemblance Dey cry….this one na mini drama doll."

Lizzy Gold speaks on fallout with Destiny Etiko

Legit.ng also reported that Lizzy Gold celebrated Destiny Etiko’s birthday with a note reflecting on their reconciliation after a two-year fallout.

She admitted that she missed Destiny during their estrangement. The actress praised her beautiful soul, and vowed to avoid gossip-driven conflicts, wishing her friend abundant blessings, joy, and lasting friendship.

