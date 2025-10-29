Carter Efe has declared gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey the biggest streamer in Africa

The streamer and skit maker made the bold declaration following the massive views Hallelujah Challenge gained on YouTube

Carter Efe's declaration also generated mixed reactions, with many considering it a shade at his senior colleague Peller

Skit maker and streamer Carter Efe, whose real name is Odahohwo Joseph Efe, has included gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey in the same category as him and the likes of Peller and Shanks in the growing streaming niche in Nigeria.

This comes as Carter Efe, in a recent statement, named Nathaniel Bassey the biggest streamer in all of Africa.

Carter Efe boldly declares Nathaniel Bassey Africa's biggest streamer. Credit: carterefe/nathanielblow/peller089

Source: Instagram

Carter made the declaration while reacting to the massive numbers pulled by the Hallelujah Challenge, a midnight prayer and worship session convened by Nathaniel Bassey across social media platforms in the country.

According to Carter Efe, one of the live streams of the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge raked in 800k on YouTube.

"Nobody talks when @nathanielblow does 800k views on YouTube live like 800k people dey watch live! Baba oooo BIGGEST STREAMER IN AFRICA. TAKE AM PLAY," he tweeted via his X handle.

Carter Efe calls Nathaniel Bassey a streamer. Credit: carterefe

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe's tweet is below:

Reactions trail Carter Efe's tweet

Carter Efe's tweet has been considered a shade at his colleague Peller, who reportedly holds the title of the biggest streamer in Africa following his live session with some big wigs in the music industry like Davido, Olamide, and Teni.

Some netizens also berated Carter Efe for referring to Nathaniel Bassey as a streamer.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Plug08066 said:

"Is Nathan your peers?"

Naijagistblog_ said:

"Caterefe too mumu! How can you call a pastor, a streamer!"

abiodun_chase54 commented:

"Wetin you smoke this evening cater ? Na pastor you dey call streamer."

kayboy2525 said:

"Werey rest U self pray for Grace Even me too dey pray for more Grace so I fit pull up more than that."

FrankAr29982100 commented:

"I see say peller be your nightmare u this guy."

Vickyvellyy said:

"Church content dy go far gan… guy you fit check that niche out o.. content full that way gaan."

EchoWaverave said:

"When pastor turn streamer Carter."

realtimmywrld said:

"Because you want to discredit Peller you dey call pastor streamer."

Dontjudge1000 said:

"Na that hate wey u get for peller no go make u reach am no matter how hard working you be.

dev_masebinu reacted:

"You don’t joke with some stuffs dumb cargo."

Tony_Dior1 said:

"That One Nah small,he did 1 million views the other day."

kle_ffy_Lee reacted:

"You wan bring am come your stream?"

Mr Nobody said:

"Ok we don hear, we go talk when you do 300k."

godson_bigsoa said:

"U just jealous bro, that a kid that met you in the show biz Entertainment has that much Motion, don’t hate on Greatness. Instead Learn from him maybe God would put you guys on the same pedestal, Peller has proven to be A force to reckon with in Africa streaming."

Man speaks about Nathaniel Bassey's sacrifices

Legit.ng reported that a man identified as iswellthecapitalist alleged the whopping sum Nathaniel Bassey could make from the online midnight prayer.

According to the man, people from not just Nigeria, but also first-tier countries like Canada, the UK, and the US joined the Hallelujah Challenge daily. He claimed the midnight prayer averages over 2 million viewers daily.

Source: Legit.ng