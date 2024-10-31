Nigerian music star Davido has set a new record with his adventure with Peller, the popular TikTok streamer

The singer went live with Peller to unveil his new song, Awuke and ended up breaking a never-seen-before record

The numbers that were recorded at the time when Davido's live with Peller ended have triggered massive reactions online

Nigerians were in awe of Davido's impact on Peller's TikTok live on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Davido went live on the streaming app with Jarvis, Peller and some of their other friends to entertain his fans.

The music sensation had asked fans to share his anticipated TikTok Live with popular streamer Peller, which will also double as the official release party of his song with YG Marley, Awuke. The flier also stated when the live event would happen.

Fans react to massive numbers from Davido's TikTok live. credit: @davido, @peller089

Source: Instagram

According to new reports, Davido's Live with Peller drew a whopping 398.8k viewers, the highest number in Africa.

The numbers have got social media users sharing their comments and giving hot takes. While some dished accolades to Davido, others threw subtle shades at the Afrobeat crooner.

See post here:

See clip of when the Live surpassed 200k views here:

Fans react to Davido's record

Read some comments below:

@slime_notyoungthug:

"That’s why he is a content creator."

@abazwhylzz:

"Wizkid is not getting 1k views on a live Tiktok."

@davishotiish:

"Omo I too love wizkid and burna boy…they can never go this low to promote a song."

@igetnaturalpinklips:

"Davido don't you have shame?"

@mayordrizzy:

"Make he use am win Grammy now."

@shes__precious__:

"001 for a fvcking reason! don’t playyyyyyyy."

@olatheplayboy:

"and that’s why we know him as a Ticktoker and influencer."

Peller, Jo Blaq land in Davido's house

Meanwhile, skit maker Peller, his lover Jarvis and Jo Blaq were at Davido's house for the TikTok live session.

In the recording, the three of them were seen outside as they discussed why they went to see the singer.

Jarvis said she was there to see Chioma; Peller called Jarvis his own Chioma after they got to the living room.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng