A group of young entrepreneurs in Kwara has pledged ₦100 million for Senator Saliu Mustapha’s APC gubernatorial nomination form

The group, during a meeting in Ilorin on Sunday, April 5, explained the reason for their support, adding that it comes with no condition

Mustapha, in his remarks, expressed gratitude and promised continued support for the entrepreneurial community in Kwara

Ilorin, Kwara state - Young entrepreneurs and SME leaders in Kwara state, under the aegis of Corporate Kwara, have pledged to buy the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial nomination form for Senator Saliu Mustapha ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A statement sent to Legit.ng indicates that the group pledged this during a courtesy visit to the senator’s office in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, on Sunday, April 5.

Kwara entrepreneurs back Senator Saliu Mustapha with ₦100m pledge ahead of 2027 guber race. Photo credit: @SenKwaraCentral

Source: Twitter

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the coordinator of the forum, Mallam Abdulmajeed Olayinka Idilobe, said the group has set aside a minimum of ₦100 million to purchase the APC nomination form.

Why we want to buy APC nomination form for Mustapha

Idilobe, the CEO of BettaJollof Nigeria Limited, said the decision was informed by Mustapha’s longstanding support for the state's business community.

“We are impressed by the unprecedented commitment of Senator Mustapha to the growth and development of young entrepreneurs in Kwara state," he said:

“Even before becoming a senator, he consistently supported the business community through the Kwara State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mining and Agriculture.

“He has maintained regular support for SMEs and business incubators through both financial and moral backing.

“Among all those contesting for the governorship, he stands out with a proven track record of support for the business community. We are therefore ready to pool resources to support his ambition.”

According to Idilobe, the ₦100 million commitment is a voluntary show of goodwill and solidarity, with no conditions attached.

Other members of the delegation included Dr Shuiabu Abdullahi, Managing Partner of Autodrill Construction Nigeria Limited, and Hajia Zurura Zubair of the Kwara State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mining and Agriculture (KWACCIMA).

Kwara 2027: Salihu Mustapha responds

Responding through his executive assistant, Barr. Alabi Abdulkareem, Mustapha thanked the group for the gesture, noting that the pledge would further motivate him to deepen his support for the business community.

Abdulkareem described his principal as a seasoned entrepreneur whose background in business continues to shape his pro-enterprise approach to leadership. He assured the forum of the Senator’s continued support for entrepreneurs both in and out of public office.

He also urged members of the business community to sustain their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that the improving business climate in the country is a direct result of business-friendly policies introduced by the current administration.

Legit.ng gathers that Mustapha, who represents the Kwara Central senatorial district and chairs the Senate Committee on Agricultural Production Services and Rural Development, is one of the leading aspirants for the state’s top seat.

Senator Saliu Mustapha thanks Corporate Kwara for backing his 2027 gubernatorial ambition. Photo credit: @SenKwaraCentral

Source: Twitter

Kwara APC members protest alleged candidate imposition

In another development, Legit.ng previously reported that hundreds of chieftains and members of the APC in Kwara state staged a protest on Saturday, March 7, over what they described as attempts to impose candidates following the party’s recently concluded congresses.

The protesters gathered in the early hours of the day and marched to the private residence of the state chairman of the party, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, chanting slogans and demanding that the leadership uphold the list of executives reportedly affirmed during the congress exercise conducted across wards, local government areas and the state.

Witnesses said the demonstrators arrived at Fagbemi’s residence carrying placards and singing protest songs as they expressed dissatisfaction with what they claimed were efforts to alter the results of the congress.

Source: Legit.ng