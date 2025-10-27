Africa Digital Media Awards

Ehi Ogbebor Goes Under the Knife To Reduce Hips and Bum, Ignites Heated Talks: “Lack of Confidence”
by  Shade Metibogun reviewed by  James Ojo
3 min read
  • Ehi Ogbebor has shared a video showcasing her new look after undergoing surgery to reduce certain parts of her body
  • The interior decorator explained that she wanted to reduce her tummy and backside, sharing the reasons behind her decision
  • Her post sparked reactions from fans, who expressed their opinions after seeing her transformation

Controversial interior designer Ehi Ogbebor has flaunted her new look in a social media post after undergoing surgery.

The businesswoman, who was criticized a few months ago, revealed that she had reduced her tummy and backside.

Ehi Ogbebor shares video of her new look after surger
Fans react as Ehi Ogbebor goes under the knife. Photo credit@ceosayathinterior
Ehi explained that she decided to rework her body to eliminate excess fat, stating that she wanted to appear more natural and professional.

She also mentioned that she was tired of being objectified, sharing that whenever she enters a room, everyone stares at her. However, she emphasized that she has brains and doesn’t need extra features on her body.

The businesswoman also noted that it has been a year since she underwent the body reduction surgery, and she is happy with the results.

Ehi Ogbebor flaunts new body in video

In the post, Ehi gave a shoutout to her doctor for the great work done on her body. She shared a new video showing off her look, touching her gown to highlight her flat tummy after the surgery.

She celebrated herself with love emojis while rejoicing in her transformation.

Ehi Ogbebor shares video of her new look after surgery
Ehi Ogbebor's fan share take about her new look. Photo credit@ceosayavethininterior
Fans react to Ehi's post-surgery video

Fans of the businesswoman had mixed reactions to her post. Some criticized her, claiming that she underwent surgery because she lacked confidence in her body.

Others suggested that she might be facing health issues after previously undergoing a BBL.

A few fans pointed out the inconsistency in women's attitudes, noting how they may be eager for surgery one moment and regret it the next.

Fans advised that it’s better to love oneself and not follow trends when it comes to body image.

See the post here:

What fans said about Ehi Ogbebor's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the businesswoman about her new body. Many shared their opinion in the comment section of the post. Here are comments below:

@du_mzzy shared:

"So we are slowing going back to slim girls era, wahala for anybody that follows these unrealistic beauty standards on the internet ooo."

@princessdammy__ said:

"Pump & Deflate like Michelin tyre ."

@officialajummy commented:

"She added and later removed some when the shape wasn't appealing. Nice one."

@iampaulaski8 reacted:

"One moment una want big yansh, the other minute you want it out, God abeg oh contentment is grace."

@eo_fabrics wrote:

"Truly she’s more gorgeous now than ever."

@fabulousbynoraapparel shared:

"Koko of the matter be say love yourself just as you are."

Ehi Ogbebor drags Caroline Hutchings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ehi Ogbebor reignited her feud with actress Caroline Hutchings via Instagram, sharing chat screenshots and audio messages.

Ehi alleged that Caroline chases younger men and was beaten by her ex-husband over it. The bitter exchange sparked mixed reactions online, with fans divided on whose side to take in the drama.

Source: Legit.ng

