Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Lady Who Did Surgery to Straighten 'Bow Legs' Posts Amazing Transformation in Video
People

Nigerian Lady Who Did Surgery to Straighten 'Bow Legs' Posts Amazing Transformation in Video

by  Ankrah Shalom
1 min read

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a beautiful Nigerian lady showed off her transformation after undergoing a surgery on her leg. Details soon...

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: