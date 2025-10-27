A lady has drawn a comparison between Chioma and Priscilla eating in a private jet, as videos surface online

In the post, pictures of the two women eating in different private jets were placed side by side, sparking reactions

Fans were not impressed by the post and quickly criticized the lady for what she did

Social media users were outraged after a lady compared Chioma and Priscilla eating in private jets.

A few months ago, Chioma and her husband, Davido, flew out in a private jet, with the chef seen eating while seated in the jet.

Just last week, Priscilla and her husband also travelled in a private jet, and she was seen eating as well.

A lady known as Happiness posted side-by-side pictures of Chioma and Priscilla eating in private jets while sharing her thoughts.

According to Happiness, Priscilla Ojo "no reach," claiming that she was trying to imitate Chioma's lifestyle.

Happiness also mentioned that Priscilla was the one who took her husband on the private jet, suggesting they only boarded to take photos before quickly exiting.

Fans react to Happiness take about post

Fans were not happy with the comparison and quickly blasted the lady. They pointed out that her name, Happiness, seemed ironic given her post.

However, some fans defended Priscilla, arguing that she was simply copying Chioma’s style, even in her mannerisms.

This is not the first time fans have compared Chioma and Priscilla. After their lavish weddings, fans debated whose wedding gown was more beautiful, with many choosing between the two.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Happiness about Chioma and Priscilla eating in private jets. They didn't mince words about their feelings to the post as many sent her to the gallows Here are comments below:

@poko_ice shared:

"They are just pained Priscilla got more fans and more attention than their favorite."

@esther_me87 commented:

"Some ladies wish this kind of life but are very sad and jealous once they see another person living in their dreams. Cry more young lady. Priscillia is happy that is all that matters."

@iced_mahndi stated:

"I like chioma too but na she invent the style. Make we dey talk true sha."



@beredible__zoe wrote:

"It is very easy to spot someone who is sad from home. I present to you all a sad fellow."

@nikkybantystoreswears shared:

"As she and her husby dey go abj wetin dem suppose use ? Airpeace> so una go talk again."

@biyvette shared:

"So many angry pipo on social media. Allow this girls they are not your problem na. And which one is moody wife and happy wife."

