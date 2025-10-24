A Nigerian man has drawn people's attention with a story about his mentee who secured a huge job at an international oil company

According to the proud mentor, the young man who's just 22 years old would be earning about N155 million per annum

Social media users who came across the tweet had different things to say in the comments section as the post went viral

A Nigerian man has captured the attention of social media users after narrating how one of his mentees recently landed a lucrative position with an international oil company.

The story quickly went viral online, drawing admiration and curiosity from many who came across it.

Man shares how mentee landed huge job

The man, known on X as @askmichaeltaiwo, discloses that his mentee, a 22-year-old, had successfully secured the huge role despite having no personal connections within the company.

He explained that the young graduate simply applied through the official recruitment process and was selected after going through all required stages.

According to him, the newly employed professional would be earning about N155 million per year, an amount that left people in awe.

In his words:

"One of my mentees just started at an IOC in Nigeria with a 155 Million Naira pay. He is 22. Good start. And he didn’t know anybody. Just applied and went through the process."

Reactions as man secures N155 million job

Many Nigerians expressed amazement at the man's achievement at such a young age.

Val Mary said:

"That's equivalent to $100k your ‘mentee’ is receiving salary range of an average American. 18 and 19-year-olds earn more than that here. Stop sounding as if it's a big deal."

Tobi Dare said:

''My father my God, when am i going to be a beneficiary of this magnitude? I'm tired this peanut salary with no savings. Jesu shanu mi!"

Eghosa said:

"Wow! This is life changing money to kick off a career with. Reminds me of the phrase “school no be scam.” At 22, he’s well on his way out of poverty for life, as long as he keeps growing & stays grounded."

Oseyere reacted:

"If only the people in your comment section knows how many students you have empowered through your scholarship. Or visit your LinkedIn they will understand.. Even the basic salary for graduate trainee at NLNG as at 3years ago was around 22m ( just basic) Our people new healing."

Ben Odigwe added:

"Only if Nigerians understand how well or how quickly ioc transforms family and life’s with their quality of salary and welfare backages."

Sanityyy said:

"Omo when I go jam this kind opportunity for my life."

See the post below:

