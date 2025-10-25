A group of photos shared on Facebook by Chinese businessman Ross Boss went viral and excited netizens

The Chinese man shared the photos amid the social media clash he had with Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan

In the post he made on Facebook, Ross Boss shared some information about his education and when he bought his first car

Ross Boss disclosed when he bought his first car. Photo credit: Facebook/Ross Boss.

Ross Boss also disclosed when he finished university and when he bought his first car.

He said he finished university at the age of 22 and graduated as a renewable energy engineer.

He said he started his own business at the age of 30 after working for eight years as an engineer.

At the age of 32, Ross said he bought a Land Rover but noted that now that he is 40, he is driving a Toyota since he loves simple things.

His words:

"Ross was born poor. finished university at 22 and worked as a renewable energy engineer for 8 years. started my own business at 30. loves Land Rovers and got one at 32. Now at 40, just likes simple things, sold Land Rover, and kept Toyota. What do you like at 40?"

Ross Boss said he now drives a Toyota. Photo credit: Facebook/Ross Boss.

Reactions to post shared by Ross Boss

Chefsylva Ojeme said:

"This guy nah naija guy in a Chinese skin. He no dey tire for update. I dey feel you, Ross."

Idorenyin Adams said:

"Like this guy just use VDM enter social Media space visibility."

Bashir Ali Baba said:

"Kept toyota at 40 and then boom meet VDM and the business connection almost vanished."

Kessy Oberiko said:

"If you come for Ross you go collect, if Ross come for you, you go still collect don’t play."

Conquis Tador said:

"The VDM battles gives Mr. Ross all he ever needed! Strong pen.etration into the social media space using VDM as a springboard. Trust me he does not wish this to end cuz he's gaining from it. Verydarkman are both of you in on it?"

Joyce Augustine said:

"Ross has used you guys to cruise for engagement these days. Am still trekking Ross. What happened you want dash me you car."

Ratel Movement said:

"To survive in Nigeria you need to be strong like blue film camera man, no matter what happens, just focus on the camera."

Theresa Okoro said:

"VDM don finally turn Ross to full-time content creator oo, na wa! Meanwhile, guy just dey show him life journey, calm and steady no wahala, na life be this."

Chinese man shares what happened between him and VDM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ross Boss, the Chinese man who has often been seen with VeryDarkMan, spoke against the activist in a viral post.

This came after VeryDarkMan posted a scathing video, warning the public not to do business with Ross because of him.

In his Instagram post, Ross challenged VeryDarkMan to produce evidence that he scammed anyone.

