Rapper Odumodublvck opened up about his deep bond with his girlfriend, describing her as his everything

The “Declan Rice” hitmaker stated that meeting her before fame was a blessing and a gift from God

He revealed that his lover inspired one of his songs celebrating strong, independent women

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has revealed how much his girlfriend means to him.

He said that he met her before he became rich and famous.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Thoughts In A Culli podcast, the rapper described his partner as his “everything,” stating that she has been his biggest source of peace and support.

Odumodublvck opens up about his deep bond with his girlfriend, describing her as his everything. Photos: @odumodublvck/IG.

Source: Instagram

Odumodublvck said:

“My girlfriend is the closest person to me. My girlfriend is my everything. When the Bible said you find a good thing if you find a good woman… she is my everything. She is literally my life. I trust her so much."

The rapper went on to express deep gratitude for finding her before his rise to fame, saying it made their relationship genuine.

He shared:

“She is my friend. Aside from the fact that we love each other, she’s my n*gga. God blessed me with that one. He gave me that one as a gift, a consolation from all the troubles of my life… I’m lucky I met her before I had money."

This isn’t the first time Odumodublvck has spoken fondly of his girlfriend. In an earlier interview on Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio, he disclosed that his track “Banza Boy” was inspired by her and her friends.

He explained that the song was a celebration of confident and financially independent women, a theme drawn from observing the strength and self-assurance of the women around him.

The rapper had said:

“She and her friends inspired that song. They are strong, hardworking, and they know their worth. I love that energy."

Odumodu dragged to court over assault

In another development, the drama between Odumodublvck and an upcoming artist, Kraziecent, has taken a legal turn as the latter filed a lawsuit. He accused the rapper of assaulting him at a public event.

According to Daily Post, Kraziecent, whose real name is Levi Ogbogiri, alleged that Odumodu violently attacked him on December 16, 2024, during an event where he was “peacefully taking videos and pictures” of himself.

He told the court that the altercation was unprovoked and left him humiliated in public.

His lawyer, Uchenna Ojembe, informed the court that Odumodublvck’s team had been duly served the legal notice but had yet to file a response.

Watch the interview here:

Odumodublvck says meeting his girlfriend before fame was a blessing and a gift from God. Photo: @odumodublvck/IG.

Source: Instagram

Odumodu warns young artists about Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odumodublvck issued a blunt warning to upcoming artists, saying Lagos might not be the dream city they imagine.

The Abuja-based musician took to his X handle to describe Nigeria's most populated city as “the worst place for a young artist to grow,”.

He insisted that the city’s music culture turns people into “greedy, selfish, and self-centered packaged beasts.”

Source: Legit.ng