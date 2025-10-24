VeryDarkMan has responded to rumours about him being banned from the Asian country China amid his ongoing feud with a Chinese

The social media critic challenged social media users to drop N50 million for him to prove he was not banned from the Asian country

VeryDarkMan's address in the video has triggered reactions from Nigerians, as many continue to share their opinions

Social media personality Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has debunked the viral reports of his being banned from the Asian country China.

Recall that VeryDarkMan has been caught in an ongoing feud with a Chinese businessman, Ross Boss, as the duo, who were once close, expose each other on social media.

In a new video he shared on Friday, October 24, VeryDarkMan voiced his disappointment in Nigerians living in China who teamed up with Ross against him as they distanced themselves from the social media critic. They also disclosed that he might no longer be allowed into the Asian country.

To prove he had not been banned from entering the Asian country, VeryDarkMan challenged social media users to dare him with the whopping sum of N50 million as he vowed to travel to China and stay in the country for a week.

"I can go to China and come back and nothing will happen," he said.

Taunting people rejoicing over his rumoured ban, VeryDarkMan wrote in the caption,

"Why I was banned from China and can never go back again… mummy please pray for me, I have failed my generation."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ross Boss shared a screenshot of his chat with VeryDarkMan.

VDM had accused Ross of owning many Facebook accounts, insisting that he found it suspicious for one person to own so many pages on the same platform. But Ross clarified that the Facebook pages might be the ones managing his different businesses.

The video of VeryDarkMan addressing his rumoured ban from China is below:

Reactions as VeryDarkMan responds to China ban

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read the comments below:

Fadila said:

"If them close China borders, you enter Japan... them dey produce a lot joor... besides we no too like China products like that. We prefer Japan or South Korea or even Germany... They have more quality products... #Ratels is always ahead of them."

Nwunye Best commented:

"No pepper wey VDM never see ....so this will pass ...let it not distract your mission VDM."

D'masta said:

"Na them go be the first to welcome you. They will be like VDM welcome boss, your boy de loyal Ratel presido pass them all."

Munabliss said:

"I hearby denounce my self from Ratel members... I no do again."

African Child said:

"Baba go and do comedy. Stop deceiving yourself you're fighting for the poor."

Ogochukwu Juliet Victory ·

"you betray Ross abi you no betray am."



Man insists VDM imports goods into Nigeria

Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man threw shades at VeryDarkMan and shared a list of things he must import.

The man suggested that importing things into the country from China was not child's play and noted that VDM should try it.

He insisted that the businessmen who do it know their onions, and VeryDarkMan should also prove himself by importing things into the country.

