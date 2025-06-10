Nigerian singer and songwriter Yemi Alade created a buzz on social media with her boxing skills on Monday morning, June 9

The 36-year-old was sighted throwing coordinated punches at her gym instructor like a professional boxer

Fans have urged the 'Johnny' crooner to set up a boxing bout against DJ Dimple or any other female celebrity to test her skills

Yemi Alade has made significant progress in her weight loss and self-defense program.

The 36-year-old started the program three years ago (2022) and was on the verge of giving up due to the strenuous programs given to her by the instructors.

The songwriter was poised to burn out excess fat following comments from fans and those close to her.

Yemi Alade performs during YAM Carnival 2021 at Clapham Common in London, England.

According to GistReel, the multiple MTV African award winner in a throwback video vowed never to return to the gym as she barely survived the session.

A year later (2023), the Afrobeats singer joyfully posted on her TikTok that she is hitting the gym during her holiday outside the country.

Something big is coming- Alade

Three-time AFRIMA award winner Yemi Alade has hinted that she is working on a big project.

In a post on Instagram, the two-time MTV Africa Music Award winner informed her fans that she is not in danger but danger herself.

The University of Lagos graduate revealed that she is going to lead an army that will shock the industry. She said:

"The Queen is Not in danger, the Queen IS THE DANGER" ❤️

#Yemi Alade Army.

#Something is coming."

Alade's first appearance in sports was during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, as she was featured alongside Magic System and Mohamed Ramadan on a soundtrack, "Akwaba," used as the official theme song, per Punch.

Nigerian artist Yemi Alade performs during the 2018 Bassline Fest at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg to celebrate Africa Day.

Brodashaggi, others react

Nigerian comedian Samuel Animashaun Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, has reacted to the boxing skills of Yemi Alade.

The actor questioned the musician about who had offended her, resulting in the high level of training. He wrote:

"God abeg o 😂 Who offend mama Africa overnight 😩."

Legit.ng compiled some reactions. Read them here:

Oloyede Oluwagbenga said:

"Shey she go see who go marry her like this?

"The way she was throwing those punches makes my heart skipped a beat."

Dozzy Anthony wrote:

"Hmmmm almost every women don enter gym now...... Maybe from 2026 the head news go be like, "men are receiving uppercut blow in their relationship". 🙆🙆🙆🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃."

Cent Ekpo added:

"Yemi Alade fit beat hell of Akpi.

"I can bet on it.💯."

Imole Oluwaseun Usman said:

"Johnny don show this wan shege."

Terry Ogolor wrote:

"We don finally see who go beat portable."

Alade shares how she lost her voice

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has shared how she lost her voice after she was invited to feature on American hip hop star Beyonce Knowles Carter's album.

The artiste said she had flown to Los Angeles, United States, and she went to the studio to get acquainted with the team a day before her recording session.

Alade said all she heard in her head was effort but she could not voice it out. She had to communicate with paper and pen.

