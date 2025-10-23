Comedian Lasisi Elenu and his wife have announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy, on social media

Lasisi Elenu, in a joint post with his wife, shared a picture showing the feet of their baby boy, as messages poured in for the couple

However, the name of Lasisi Elenu's son has captured attention on social media, as netizens share their opinions

It is a moment of celebration for skit maker Nosa Afolabi, popularly known as Lasisi Elenu, and his wife Nonsa, as they welcome their second child, a baby boy.

On Thursday, October 23, Lasisi Elenu and his wife, in a joint social media post, announced the birth of their son as they posted a picture showing his feet.

The announcement comes after the skit maker and his wife shared adorable maternity pictures as they disclosed they were expecting a second child.

Lasisi Elenu unveils son's name

Comedian Lasisi Elenu and his wife welcome a baby boy and name him River Elroi. The excited father disclosed his baby boy was named River Elroi as he included a Bible verse from John 7:38 (NLT) that read,

“Whoever believes in me, rivers of living water will flow from within them.”

In his heartfelt post, he introduced their son’s full name, River Elroi, Adédáminì, Adewunmi, Nosagie, Anyalewechi Afolabi, describing him as “our joy, our testimony, our gift from God.”

Explaining the meaning behind the name, the comedian said “River” represented life, abundance, renewal, and God’s unending grace flowing through us.

Recall that Lasisi Elenu and his wife tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rain, later that year.

The social media post Lasisi Elenu and his wife shared announcing the birth of their son:

Nigerians react to Lasisi Elenu's son's name

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

the_m.o.j said:

"An NSPPD BABY if I’m not mistaken. CONGRATULATIONS, God bless your new born."

susan_danielzz wrote:

"River and rain. Next child will be thunder Congratulations."

memorabilia_souvenirs reacted:

"River - Oshimiri congratulations to them."

adaikwerre said:

"A River that will never Run dry. Congratulations and welcome to the world Baby River, Rain has a brother now."

follykay_ola commented:

"Be like they get connection with water allegedly oooo i no get money for lawyer biko."

fertilitynaturalherbs wrote:

"I pray for every TTC mothers here and also all the pregnant women here you all will carry your healthy babies IJN , nothing will be missing nothing will be broken In Jesus Name."

kii_ra0 said:

"Congratulations Make una name the baby Ocean."

cursllar

"Ocean,pool,river,storm,flood which kind name be this ones congratulations to them though."

white.marshmallow__ wrote:

"These their names have to be nicknames and not in their birth certificate because what is this now?"

dear_choice said:

"Someone that’ll drag meat with the little girl."

