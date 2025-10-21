Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, paid a condolence visit to Senator Abba Moro and his family over the loss of his son and grandson.

Legit.ng reports that Moro's son was said to have completed his studies in Turkey and returned to the country for his NYSC, but died in a fatal road crash.

Emotional photos of Senator Moro after losing his son and grandson. Photo credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

Saraki called on Nigerians to continue to pray for Moro, who is the Senate Minority Leader.

He prayed that the Almighty would give Senator Moro’s family peace at this difficult time.

The former Kwara state governor stated this in a post shared via his X handle @bukolasaraki on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Saraki also shared emotional photos of the condolence visit to Senator Moro’s house.

“This evening, I spent some time with the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, and his family. There, I offered my heartfelt condolences on the passing of his son and grandson.

“As we will continue to keep the entire Moro family in our thoughts and prayers, It is my hope that the Almighty gives them peace at this difficult time.”

Nigerians react as Senator loses son, grandson

@Abdyekeen_Bash

The loss of a child or even a grandchild, days apart, is a big thing to bear for anyone. In this trying time and difficult situation, Sen. Aba Moro and his family must remain strong. It's great seeing YE, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, going there in person to console them.

@DalconShaniyi

This is heart breaking, but the Lord will console, comfort and grant the entire family the grace to bear this losses. Our sympathy!

@ChurchillNwagwu

His son and grandson are not greater than poor masses that have lost their lives as a result of bad governance. May God take control of all the bad politicians.

@gentleola12

My sincere condolences to Senator Abba Moro, may God comfort them at this trying time.

@DrChuksKalu

Shebi the same Abba Moro wey do Nigerians shege in the name of recruitment, sometime in 2014? Do you know how many people that died in that crazy recruitment exercise?

Una well done.

Oyo lawmaker loses undergraduate son

Recall that members of the Oyo State House of Assembly were thrown into mourning over the death of a lawmaker's son.

Hon. Bamidele Adeola, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju State Constituency, lost his undergraduate son.

The Speaker, Et. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin has paid a condolence visit to the family of Hon. Adeola over the tragic incident.

Nigerian governor loses 24-year-old son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jigawa state governor, Umar Namadi, lost his son, Abdulwahab Umar Namadi, in a fatal car accident.

He was thrown into mourning barely a day after the reported passing of his mum, Hajiya Maryam Namadi.

Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, chief press secretary to the governor, released a statement with more.

Source: Legit.ng