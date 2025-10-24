Malian singer Oumou Sangaré recently made waves on TikTok in Nigeria over her 1996 hit Kun Fe Yo

Nigerian TikTok users made videos with the song as they reinterpreted the lyrics with Yoruba songs

Late president Buhari's aide, Bashir Ahmad, among others, called for the Malian singer to feature Asake on a remix

A viral TikTok trend on the Nigerian social media space has since Oumou Sangaré's 1996 track Kun Fe Ko from her album Worotan resurfaced.

This came as Nigerians on video-sharing platform TikTok featured energetic dances and skits as they reinterpreted the Bambara lyrics in Yoruba style.

The show of support from Nigerians also stirred a response from the Grammy-winning Malian artiste, who expressed appreciation and called for suggestions for a remix with a Nigerian singer.

Late Buhari aide, others suggest Asake

Late President Muhammadu Buhari's aide, Bashir Ahmad, and some Nigerian netizens have recommended Afrobeats star Asake for a collaboration with Oumou.

Ahmad disclosed that the Malian singer was popular among people who grew up in the northern part of the country.

"This is Oumou Sangaré, one of Africa’s finest artists. For those of us who grew up in the North, her songs were part of our childhood soundtrack. After her new song trended, she made a video thanking Nigerians for using her song in a TikTok challenge and asking which Nigerian artist she should collaborate with on the remix. I say Asake," he wrote via his official X handle.

Legit.ng captured other reactions as some others called for a Northern singer instead. Read them below:

mgdash commented:

"Why not Naziru sarkin waka or Asnanic."

sadeeqHimself said:

"Bashir, Why Asake? Why not someone from here?"

Maxajee said:

"99% of Nigerians that listen to her songs and participated in that challenge are northerners, if she’s looking for a collaboration from Nigeria, then it should be a Northern artist."

damercy100 said:

"Why Asake? You people who have been listening to her songs since you were in the womb can’t suggest an artist in your region? "

Naijarealtruth commented:

"True, she might have been popular in the North being a Fulani from Mali, but una ni make am blow like this. Anyway, I choose Àṣàkẹ́ too."

AJShaguy said:

"Oumou Sangare is magnificent & ageless, A great professional. She’s versatile having worked with Beyoncé, Childish Gambino and other hip hop greats. Yeah, Asake is a great choice. As is Bxnx, Tiwa and WizKid. I love seeing African collaborations!"

ClementOfUrhobo said:

"2Face Idibia or Burna Boy... Idibia would do some magical fusing with the Idoma dialect & English. While Burna would easily bring in some Yoruba lines and a touch of global ingredients for more international recognition of the Nigerian Brand."

yommyuk commented:

"This is a slightly religious song, maybe Mercy Chinwe."

Asake spotted with Michèle Lamy

Legit.ng previously reported that Asake trended over his meeting with Michèle Lamy, a renowned French culture and fashion figure.

The picture stirred up conspiracy theories on Nigerian social media space as many claimed Asake's meeting with Michèle was a sign that he had joined the Illuminati.

"Asake has finally kissed the ring of Hollywood. I just hope it pays off and brings him true fulfillment in the long run," a Nigerian said.

