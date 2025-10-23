A lighthearted movie promo by Nkechi Blessing took a shocking twist after Liz Anjorin reacted angrily

Lizzy hurled curses and accused Nkechi of joining forces with Iyabo Ojo, dragging the actress’s late mother into the feud

Nkechi fired back, warning she’s only staying calm to avoid jail, as fans flooded social media with memes and hot takes

Social media is buzzing again after Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing clashed with her colleague, Liz Anjorin, in a fresh online faceoff that started from what seemed like a harmless movie promotion.

Legit.ng recalled that the pair had clashed in February, with Lizzy raining curses on Nkechi.

Nkechi had posted a playful clip to promote her new movie, casually mentioning a few celebrities, including Liz Anjorin, Iyabo Ojo, Portable, and activist VeryDarkMan.

The video, meant to generate laughter and engagement, however, took an unexpected turn.

Lizzy hurls curses and accuses Nkechi of joining forces with Iyabo Ojo. Photos: Nkechi Blessing, Lizzy Anjorin.

Source: Instagram

Instead of laughing it off, Lizzy unleashed a fiery rant online, accusing Nkechi of mocking her and even invoking her late mother in the tirade.

She went on to allege that Nkechi was an accomplice to Iyabo Ojo and questioned her financial capacity to “afford POP,” a reference many fans found confusing but entertaining.

Screenshots of Lizzy’s rant soon made their way across blogs and gossip platforms, amplifying the drama and fueling fresh debates in Nollywood circles.

Nkechi Blessing finally responded and wrote on Instagram:

“Just because I’m avoiding you doesn’t mean I’m scared. I have anger issues. I’m just keeping myself out of jail.”

Her response immediately caught fire online, with many fans calling it the “comeback of the week.”

Read Nkechi's post here:

Fans react to Nkechi Blessing's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social users below:

@thedamilarealao_

"But you came for her first now all because you want to promote ur movie , and you shouldn’t have mention her name , because you have been insulting her and her husband from day 1"

@ngozi_121

"Forget that 🦎. Let's Concentrate on the New movie first. Na me go enter Nigeria beat am well and go back to Deutschland . Love You Nky Nwannem"

@chi_beke_chi:

"Persona wey I see in person her skin be lik who dey suffer skin cancer .. Inshort everything is wrong with dat lady she don kukuma blocke me"

@thedamilarealao_:

"But you came for her first now all because you want to promote ur movie , and you shouldn’t have mention her name , because you have been insulting her and her husband from day 1"

@la_funky_mitchy:

"So for industry nobody don see lizzy one one to beat perplex since all these while na wa"

Nkechi Blessing warns Liz Anjorin, saying she's avoiding jail. @nkechiblessingsunday/IG.

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin brags about husband's wealth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lizzy Anjorin bragged about her husband, Lateef Lawal’s wealth on social media.

The film star was recently live on one of her social media pages when she spoke about her man being the richest celebrity husband.

According to Lizzy Anjorin, her man doesn’t care about people’s money and has never shied away from his roots.

Source: Legit.ng