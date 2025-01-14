Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin is back in the news over her husband, Lateef Lawal, after her video went viral

In the trending clip, the movie star was heard bragging about how her man is the richest celebrity husband around

Lizzy’s video raised a series of interesting reactions from social media users after her post made the rounds

Nigerian actress Lizzy Anjorin has bragged on social media about her husband, Lateef Lawal’s wealth.

The film star was recently live on one of her social media pages when she spoke about her man being the richest celebrity husband.

Nigerians react as Lizzy Anjorin says no celebrity husband is as rich as her husband. Photos: @lizzyanjorin_original

According to Lizzy Anjorin, her man doesn’t care about people’s money and has never shied away from his roots.

Not stopping there, the actress, who was accused of theft, said that Lawal is not one to go about saying that he is a billionaire but she doesn’t know anybody who is richer than him.

In her words:

“He doesn’t settle for less, he doesn’t care about your money. My husband will piece you and rearrange you, he doesn’t care. If you notice my husband, he doesn’t shy away from where he’s coming from. My husband will never brag to you that he’s a billionaire, but believe me, I have not seen anybody as rich as he is among the celebrities. I’m saying it boldly, there’s none.”

Speaking further, Anjorin challenged people to drop names of celebrity husbands they believe are richer than her man so that she can check their page and see the lifestyle they live among other things. She said:

“There’s nobody as rich as he is. If anybody knows any celebrity husband they claim is richer, tag him so we can check how he’s doing and what he has delivered, where he started and where he is now. If you look at the way I talk to my husband, I respect him and I honour him because he is perfect.”

See her video below:

Reactions as Lizzy Anjorin brags about her husband

Lizzy Anjorin’s video went viral on social media and it drew mixed reactions from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

Oloyede.olabisi.395:

“Dey play.”

Jubilantsurprise:

“Rich man living in ur house.rich man driving your cars.lolll.”

Specklashed:

“Even portable get money pass your husband 😂.”

Kaosaranojeem:

“Lol this woman who be your husband for where okiki Afolayan Dey ?? Ehnn.”

Abisola__gold:

“Na portable suppose marry this man Aladanwo😂.”

Zollnersade:

“She has missed her medication again 😂.”

adenike.ashaolu:

“Make person just dey follow herself fight all the time. No be mental be dat ..”

_maryamtajud_:

“Coming from who marry oshofree.”

Theladytee2000:

“Who be your husband for where yetunde Barnabas husband dey.”

Holuwasheun20:

“Nah only God knows the numbers of doctors that can heal this woman 😂.”

coolcatasmr:

“Paulo don suffer for people hand o..Almighty Paulo na him this one dey shade?this life sef..it is well.”

davidpee28:

“Who dey deceive this woman say she be celebrity 😂😂😂😂😂. The word celebrity una just Dey missuse am.”

Olyywealth:

“We just enter 2025 ni pls not with all this again now 🤦‍♀️, wetin concern us concern your husband tori olorun.”

lymer_chuchu:

“I wish this woman a very good peace of mind👏.”

Amaxynaturals:

“This woman is always fighting with herself 😂.”

Mustergen2_:

“😂😂😂😂Richest husband in the whole world infact ur hubby is richer than Dangote.”

Lizzy Anjorin's husband exposed in fun family game

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lizzy Anjorin, her husband, staff and her beautiful children decided to play a game to entertain themselves and her online fans.

The game was a typical question-and-answer one, but it was family-oriented, and it involved questions that they had to answer collectively.

The most hilarious part was when the kids were asked about the one who borrows their money and never returns it, to which they pointed to their dad. They also all agreed that their mum, Lizzy Anjorin, helps more with house chores and makes delicious meals.

