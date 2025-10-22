Hallelujah Challenge: BBNaija 2026 Winner Hopeful, Dresses Her Miracle Online, "For Immoral Show?"
- A Nigerian lady has caught the attention of many after she made a bold move with "Dress Your Miracle"
- The lady shared a video on TikTok, where she dressed like the BBNaija winner of the coming year, 2026
- The lady, whose real name is Miracle, is now going viral, igniting huge support among online users
Nigerians have shown their full support for an online user after she shared her "Dress Your Miracle" video.
It is no longer news that the theme of the Hallelujah Challenge event was for people to come dressed like the miracles they want God to do for them.
This bold lady popped up on TikTok and shared a video of herself dancing and praising God as she dressed like the 2026 BBNaija winner, citing it as her miracle.
The video soon circulated on social media, prompting fans to share their hot takes. While some comments were kind and enthusiastic, others threw jabs at the lady, Miracle's move.
See the video here:
BBNaija's Tacha & Mercy Eke celebrate 4 years of beautiful friendship, video trends: "Lips na water"
Nigerians react to BBN 2026 miracle
Read some reactions as compiled below:
@MableVibes said:
"For immoral program 😳 God abeg ooo."
@🎀Trixie business🌸hub🎀said:
"Team 2026 April 20th my marriage arrangements and date are written down it will not pass it amen 🙏."
@Ashrofa Oladejo said:
"Na she first do the challenge ooo💃 congratulations 🎉🍾🎈."
@️Am HER🫶🏾💕 said:
"I will follow these page cos am rooting for u next year I God will definitely do it."
@TORY said:
"Be like we many wey get thesame prayer point for 2026 oh😂😩 We meet in the house 2026 for S11 dear stranger 🤝 (Amen🙌)."
@Assurance-hair-world said:
"You no get problem at all 😁😂Congratulations Dear."
@Nwa_sirOffor🇳🇬🇨🇦 said:
"Did you say “Big Brother Naija”? Who do my generation this thing 😭."
@HAIR VENDOR IN LAGOS//OHMALUXE said:
"I’m happy for u dear but this video can disqualify u even from the audition level, talking from experience oh they will go through ur socials and this video might not go well with them."
@softy😍🥰 said:
"You just dey gather fans wait for next year😂😂🥰❤❤ we are rooting for you next year Nne🥰🥰❤."
@Amaka 💞🌺nwa 💞🌸 said:
"lol we plenty wey wan go next year o😂."
@Akwanwa👑 💞 said:
"The fact that she didn't only say participating, but a winner! 🥰🥰🥰🥰 This is the height of it. I pray you get seen by the right people 💞💞💞."
@Akinola Odunayo Mary said:
"Big brother Naija no Dey like casting like this 😩you for keep am archive and when it happens you release it,remember internet no det forget ,if they later pick you as housemate this can alter it o."
@AFFORDABLE CLOTHE VENDOR IN IB said:
"I’ll be back here in 2026 to congratulate you again 🥰 and I’ll be in my answered prayer era too 🙏💃."
Nkechi Blessing drops pregnancy photo
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress and influencer, Nkechi Blessing, shared her Dress Your Miracle picture online.
Nasty Blaq shares how Davido's 11th hour wedding plan change cost him £4,000, "Netflix wants to buy"
She posted a pregnancy photoshoot, using it as a point of contact to manifest her miracle.
The actress also shared a touching caption as she prayed for all waiting women across the globe.
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng