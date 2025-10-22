A Nigerian lady has caught the attention of many after she made a bold move with "Dress Your Miracle"

The lady shared a video on TikTok, where she dressed like the BBNaija winner of the coming year, 2026

The lady, whose real name is Miracle, is now going viral, igniting huge support among online users

Nigerians have shown their full support for an online user after she shared her "Dress Your Miracle" video.

It is no longer news that the theme of the Hallelujah Challenge event was for people to come dressed like the miracles they want God to do for them.

This bold lady popped up on TikTok and shared a video of herself dancing and praising God as she dressed like the 2026 BBNaija winner, citing it as her miracle.

The video soon circulated on social media, prompting fans to share their hot takes. While some comments were kind and enthusiastic, others threw jabs at the lady, Miracle's move.



See the video here:

Nigerians react to BBN 2026 miracle

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@MableVibes said:

"For immoral program 😳 God abeg ooo."

@🎀Trixie business🌸hub🎀said:

"Team 2026 April 20th my marriage arrangements and date are written down it will not pass it amen 🙏."

@Ashrofa Oladejo said:

"Na she first do the challenge ooo💃 congratulations 🎉🍾🎈."

@️Am HER🫶🏾💕 said:

"I will follow these page cos am rooting for u next year I God will definitely do it."

@TORY said:

"Be like we many wey get thesame prayer point for 2026 oh😂😩 We meet in the house 2026 for S11 dear stranger 🤝 (Amen🙌)."

@Assurance-hair-world said:

"You no get problem at all 😁😂Congratulations Dear."

@Nwa_sirOffor🇳🇬🇨🇦 said:

"Did you say “Big Brother Naija”? Who do my generation this thing 😭."

@HAIR VENDOR IN LAGOS//OHMALUXE said:

"I’m happy for u dear but this video can disqualify u even from the audition level, talking from experience oh they will go through ur socials and this video might not go well with them."

@softy😍🥰 said:

"You just dey gather fans wait for next year😂😂🥰❤❤ we are rooting for you next year Nne🥰🥰❤."

@Amaka 💞🌺nwa 💞🌸 said:

"lol we plenty wey wan go next year o😂."



@Akwanwa👑 💞 said:

"The fact that she didn't only say participating, but a winner! 🥰🥰🥰🥰 This is the height of it. I pray you get seen by the right people 💞💞💞."

@Akinola Odunayo Mary said:

"Big brother Naija no Dey like casting like this 😩you for keep am archive and when it happens you release it,remember internet no det forget ,if they later pick you as housemate this can alter it o."

@AFFORDABLE CLOTHE VENDOR IN IB said:

"I’ll be back here in 2026 to congratulate you again 🥰 and I’ll be in my answered prayer era too 🙏💃."





Nkechi Blessing drops pregnancy photo



According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress and influencer, Nkechi Blessing, shared her Dress Your Miracle picture online.

She posted a pregnancy photoshoot, using it as a point of contact to manifest her miracle.

The actress also shared a touching caption as she prayed for all waiting women across the globe.

