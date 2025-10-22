Nigerian reality TV stars, Mercy Eke and Tacha, known to be rivals, surprised fans with a new post

The duo were seen out and having fun as they celebrated four years of being friends post-show

Mercy and Tacha's video ignited tons of reactions from online users, who shared their opinions

Nigerians were shocked to see that Mercy Eke and Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, have been kicking it together for four whole years.

The duo were always at loggerheads during their time on the Big Brother Naija show, which eventually led to Tacha's disqualification.

BBNaija's Tacha & Mercy Eke ignites reactions with new video. Credit: @official_mercyeke, @symplytacha

A new video has been trending online, suggesting that Mercy and Tacha have become good friends as they celebrated four years of friendship.

The unexpected clip generated a buzz on social media, as many shared their hot takes.



See the post here:

Reactions as Tacha, Mercy celebrate friendship

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@itslamosi said:

"Tacha has been struggling to tag along them baddies for a awhile now, what changed ? All of a sudden she want to be friends with all them girls 😂 these girls she used to throw shade at while her fans gas her up, anyway it’s a good one."

@abrahampetersmotors1 said:

"This is beautiful 😍 Lips na water 💦."

@nne_nna_ya said:

"The best friendship actually starts the way theirs started 🤷🏽‍♀️."

@princess_sleek said:

"Two fighting - Big Brother should have disqualified the two of them."

@joykamso said:

"Mercenaries and titans no go happy oo😂😂😂😂 I have always loved both of them so it's cool🔥."

@becky_madojemu said:

"Best thing on the internet. Girl power is woke in Nigeria. Good times are here!"



Tacha and Mercy share sweet video as they celebrate their friendship. Credit: @symplytacha

@willise2n said:

"Wowww very important news for the unemployed."

@za_pphire said:

"The most jobless, nuisances vagabonds are fan base... Dear God, if e reach small for me to behave like them, make dehydrated so i will be busy drinking water and urinating."

@tanathriftbagsandshoes said:

"This lips no too much like this😂😂😂."

@viks_vico said:

"I love to see more of it, congratulations to them."

@zuzumamman said:

"Who started the lies about lips Botox being cute? I’m curious fr🤔."

@itslamosi said:

@princess_sleek said:

"We are tired of fighting" - Mercy, Tacha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former BBNaija housemates Mercy Eke and Tacha finally squashed the beef and rivalry that festered between them over the years.

The two ladies had a sit-down interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa, and gave assurances that they have moved past their issues.

A preview of the interview saw the ladies seating beside each other and this ignited reactions from their fans who were also at loggerheads.



