A single mum, 24, has elicited mixed reactions on social media after announcing that she left her parents' house with her two children and without a job.

She moved out of the house and now resides in a structure made of iron sheets.

In a TikTok post, the single mum shared pictures of the poor iron sheets structure where she stays with her kids.

She also posted pictures of her children. On why she left her parents' house, the young mum said she did it for her peace. In her words:

"POV: You left home at 24 without a job to protect your peace."

She added that she only trusts God at this point.

"At this point, I am only trusting God."

Mixed reactions trail single mum's decision

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the single mum's post below:

Triandra2104 said:

"You're not alone I'm 23 ,2kids and jobless worse in a foreign country...it is well."

fania nxumalo said:

"The amount of women just here being awful to this girl😢, yes she's 24 with 2 kids and was still staying at home, and🤷🏾‍♀️?"

tmamooe said:

"So you were a parent in your parents house and expected peace? where, how, who, which."

HumbleMuse👑 said:

"Good decision darling❤️. 2kids at 24 without a job is being inconsiderate to expect parents to accommodate all three of you. I hope other daughters who have more than 1kid take notes too & move out given that the 2one is no longer a lesson but choice."

joymama said:

"Talking about peace with 2 kids at your moms girl no let’s be fair with our parents aswell they’re just human."

Zanelle uMaKhumalo❤️ said:

"True, The most difficult thing is being a parent at your mother’s house. Can’t work."

sibuyiseloshabane said:

"I love the fact that you moved out with your kids cc. Some choose to leave them at home and disappear. All the best."

healedgurljil said:

"These comments are not okay i don't know what kind of lives people grew up in but i would support my daughter as much as i can because how can i just leave her go suffer by herself in this world WHY??"

Single mum who left home shares story

