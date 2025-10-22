A revered father, identified as Kelvin Ugwu, has shared his opinion on Ned Nwoko and Regina's marital crisis

The celebrity couple shook the internet following claims of domestic violence and substance abuse on Gina's part

Speaking on the pressing issue, Rev. Kelvin shared his observations about both parties on social media

Nigerians have reacted massively to a fresh post by Reverend Kelvin Ugwu after he shared his thoughts about Ned Nwoko and his 6th wife, Regina Daniels.

Recall that a video had captured Regina Daniels crying about domestic violence in her husband, Ned Nwoko's home. The 25-year-old stated in tears that she had been reduced to nothing in the billionaire’s house.

Many have shared their thoughts about the clip, especially after Ned Nwoko came forward with substance abuse claims.

Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu went online to share a lengthy post regarding the issue. According to him, Ned Nwoko is obsessed with innocence, while Regina loves wealth.

He emphasized that neither of them should complain as they both got what they wanted, but there’s an issue: what they claim to have is not marriage.



Kelvin wrote:

"Between Elder Ned and Baby Gina. Ned is obsessed with vi*ginity. Gina is obsessed with wealth. In an interview with Seun of Channels, Ned revealed that he can't marry someone who is not a v*rgin. A non-v*rgin is a turn-off to his 'royal' blood."

"In a social media video, Gina alluded that she would rather cry in a Lamborghini. A keke broke driver has no chance to her 's*xy' body. Luckily, or should we say, providentially. Ned met Gina, Gina met Ned. Ned has wealth - what Gina wants."

"Gina has v*rginity - what Ned wants. The requirements on both sides were met. Their hotspots and Bluetooth were compatible for pairing. They paired. Transfers were made. Results were visible: Ned looked fulfilled and proud to show us offspring that emanated from his 'v*rginic' exploration. Gina was happy at last and was proud to flaunt the dollars, Ferrari, and G-wagon that emanated from her 'Ancestral' exploration."

"Ordinarily, none of them ought to complain. Their 'wants' were met. They both got what they were pricing in the market. What they ordered was exactly what they got. But, and this is a very big BUT. Both of them have Okpolo eyes (the eyes of a frog). They want to eat their cake and have it.

"The problem between Ned and Gina is that of defining something with the wrong term. I will explain. . .Ned and Gina used the term "Marriage" to define what they shared. But, if we are to be critical, bearing in mind what marriage ought to be, it is an abuse of the word. If "Marriage" was to stand and talk, Marriage would have sued Ned and Gina for abuse."

"What Gina and Ned had or still have is not marriage. It resembles it, but resemblance does not make it it. It is their inability to call it exactly what it is and act accordingly, that is the root of all their childish online disturbances. And even if they pretend that it is marriage, they must, for the sake of their mental well-being, qualify what sort of marriage it is. Sign the terms and conditions and arrest, charge and prosecute anyone who breaches them."

"I give you an example to clarify this even further, In Europe and America, there are ladies with citizenship looking for money. And there are immigrants with money, looking for citizenship. Often, the Bluetooth of both will connect: One is willing to offer citizenship to get money, under the guise of marriage. The other is willing to offer money to get citizenship on the pretext of marriage as well."

"So, when they go to court, they will sign a paper and call it marriage. But they both know that such a use of the word "marriage" was an abuse of the term, since it is only a matter of time before everyone will get what brought them together, and the whole marriage tale will be scattered."



See his post here:



Nigerians storm Rita Daniels' page



Per an earlier report, Nigerians showed no mercy to Regina Daniels' mother, Rita, in the ongoing crisis in her daughter's marriage to Ned Nwoko.

Regina had cried out on social media, citing domestic violence, as the chaotic video went viral online.

Fans quickly rushed to her mother's comments section on social media to give her a piece of their minds.

