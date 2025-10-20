Actress Regina Daniels' marital crisis with Senator Ned Nwoko has continued to make waves on social media

Some Nigerian feminists have involved Priscilla Ojo in the mix as they compared her marriage to that of Regina Daniels

This comes amid the criticism against Regina's mother, actress Rita Daniels, sparking more reactions online

A new debate has stirred up on social media as some netizens, including feminists, compared actress Regina Daniels' marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko with that of Priscilla Ojo's union with Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

Recall that Regina's marriage became a topic online following allegations of domestic violence, which stirred a response from her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Netizens point out age gap between Regina Daniels, Priscilla Ojo and their husbands. Credit: regina.daniel/itspriscy

Some netizens, including celebrities, also berated Regina's mother, actress Rita Daniels, over her daughter's marriage.

Regina Daniels and Priscilla Ojo's marriages compared

While some netizens pointed out that Priscilla married a young man, comparing the wide age differences between Regina and her husband, a feminist identified as TomeofTomeKoko argued that they were the same.

A feminist compares Prisiclla Ojo and Regina Daniels' marriages. Credit: itspriscy

The feminist, who argued that Priscilla married a man who was 10 years older than her, added that Juma Jux convinced her to switch her religion.

"Groomed by older women (her mother and Chioma) to marry a man 10+ years older, who brags about “convincing” her to switch to a religion he doesn’t seem serious about. But yay! Let’s clap because she creates aesthetically pleasing content around it."It’s the same script!!!!"

Ony1nyechi wrote

"Seeing Priscilla Ojo living her best life with her very young husband, makes me feel very sad for Regina. She had it all, the fame, the beauty and the influence, but her mother became a weapon fashioned against her. Make I go chop fess sha She’ll be fine."

Others argued that Priscilla and Regina were both influenced by their mothers.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

justbants25 said:

"How is it the same?. So 35yrs don turn old, no be Priscy see the guy herself and told her mother she found someone she loved and wants to marry?. The guy has never been married has no baby mama, I ask again how is it the same?. Regina married a 60+ man with 5 wives alreadyyyyy."

judithincontrol wrote:

"People are condemning Gina's mom, but praising priscy's. Like there's any difference between the two women."

Olubunmii123 reacted:

"Madam bitter leaf , how’s it same script ? Can you pls expanciate?"

0411_deborah said:

"How is it the same madam... A 35 years old guy with no baby mama is considered old by you.... and if I may ask when did bringing someone home by oneself turn to groomig.. please heal o because you need it."

Gafejuod said:

"Both were influenced by their mothers, just a bit differently. Do not compare o, hmmmmmm."

hrf_chukwunonso said:

"Her mother didn't do anything, it was Regina Daniel's choice to get married to Ned Nwoko, you people should leave her mother alone..

Goodnessofafrica reacted:

"I don’t think you should compare both marriages. A lot is going on that we don’t know. It’s not in our place to compare."

Ned Nwoko seen with Moroccan wife

Legit.ng also reported that Ned Nwoko bagged the Best Performing Senator of the Year award at the Democracy Heroes Award Africa 2025.

He made the announcement amid a domestic violence allegation levelled against him by Regina Daniels. The politician attended the event alongside his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani.

