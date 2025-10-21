Ace Nigerian movie actress and producer, Funke Akindele, is currently trending over a video she shared

The actress posted a promotional video for her new movie Behind The Scenes , and many spotted the difference in her appearance

Skit maker Kami made it clear, as she asked the audience in the comments if they noticed the actress' BBL

Online users are in a frenzy following the latest news about Funke Akindele, the prominent Nigerian blockbuster queen.

Funke Akindele has been showcasing her hard work online as she promotes her new movie, Behind The Scenes, which will be showing in December.

A new promotional video released by the actress went more viral than expected as Kamo pointed out the difference in the actress' look.

Funke Akindele looked curvy in the dress worn in the video, triggering reactions and speculations that she may have undergone cosmetic surgery.



Watch the clip here:

Recall, Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele caught the attention of many with her recent post about colleague Falz’s wedding rumours.

The actress made a video post on her Instagram, and the musician left a comment about it.

Funke immediately seized the opportunity to call out the rapper's recent pre-wedding pictures he had shared online, triggering reactions from netizens.



Fans react to BBL speculations concerning Funke Akindele

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@ayosojumiadeniyi said:

"I just love the way you modify yourself for your characters to believable. Twisted your tongue for JENIFA. Gained weight for PATRICIA and ATINUKE. And now... We have new HIPS to celebrate.😂😂😂."

@famousgirl237 said:

"Mama! Please tell us the story behind that BBL o b4 Facebook bloggers go start their work😂😂😂😍😍😍 #BTS🔥."

@kamo_state said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 Who Saw The BBL 😂😂😂😂."

@wolima_n said:

"@kamo_state infact,I have to watch,and zoom to confirm I don't have eye problems,kamo you're a bad shild😂😂."

@otorroseline said:

"Aunty Funke that body 🤔."

@itskerenkezia_ said:

"Bodyyyyy😂😍 can’t wait to watch BTS."

@theibukunoluwa1 said:

"This new body will cause commotion o."

@adeola_onicake said:

"We cannnot ignore the hips na there my eyes ‘firstofus’ go."

@realadeherself said:

"This Body is banging!!!! Ahhh."

@larris295 said:

"Hmm Aunty Funke, this your hips u don give FB bloggers new gossip oh, and FB people go believe them😂."

@janelion_nextdoor_kitchen said:

"Wait oo. Whats that yansh am suddenly seeing?"

@shaddiesgems_uk said:

"😂😂😂😂😂i had to rewatch again because where on earth did those hips come from 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@anna_yinka_ said:

"I was trying to process the hips 😂mama! Look what hawt body can do😂😂."







Funke Akindele hits gym after fan dragged her



Per an earlier report by Legit.ng, actress Funke Akindele warmed the hearts of her fans after she shared a video of herself in the gym.

The filmmaker made this decision after a fan informed her that she was getting fat and it was unwise for her not to watch her weight.

Several fans of the actress were impressed that she took the advice in good faith and created humour from it.

