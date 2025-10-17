A Nigerian man took to social media to speak against those still supporting VeryDarkMan in his ongoing issue with Blord

In his post, he said that people praising VeryDarkMan for exposing Blord’s phone business were doing the wrong thing

His message drew a lot of attention online as many Nigerians reacted differently, with some agreeing with him

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to send a strong message to the supporters of VeryDarkMan and those praising him amid his ongoing clash with businessman Blord.

This is contained in a post he made available on his X page, formerly known as Twitter, where he lashed out at those still backing the online personality despite his actions toward Blord.

Man tackles VeryDarkMan supporters, drops message amid Blord conflict. For illustration purposes. Photo source: Getty Images/Anadulo

Source: Getty Images

Man tackles VeryDarkMan supporters

VeryDarkMan had earlier called out Blord over the price of phones he advertised online and claimed he could sell them at a lower rate.

The individual @JCyankeee spoke in a manner Blord reportedly found offensive, and in response, Blord took an unexpected step against him.

Blord went ahead to share private photos of VeryDarkMan online, a move that further fueled the tension between them.

As the online battle continued, a young man took to social media to share his opinion on the matter.

In his words, he said those supporting VeryDarkMan amid the face-off with Blord were not doing the right thing.

Man lashes out at supporters of VeryDarkMan. For illustration purposes. Photo source: Getty Images/Anadulo

Source: Getty Images

He explained that what VeryDarkMan was doing could affect Blord’s business and described it as unfair.

His statement read:

“I don’t know why people are praising VeryDarkMan for exposing Blord’s business. That is really a gutter behavior. You can do your own business without mentioning other people’s names. Would he, VDM, import his own phones without adding profit?”

Meanwhile, several other individuals have also taken to social media to share their thoughts on the ongoing drama between the online personality and the businessman.

Reactions as man warns VDM fans

@__oses noted:

"Use that fraud as scapegoat! Then enter other businesses make we fit dey buy things cheap at least cos the way these people inflate prices makes it too hard to afford the good things of life. I don’t pity blord or anyone that does this shlt."

@Natureryme1 stressed:

"The only thing Chinese products lack is proper branding da.mn you if you still look down on Chinese brands in 2025. Gone are those days when we consider Japan, America& Germany products as the benchmark for quality, China is here & they’re the best. From tech to automobile."

@john_uduakobong said:

"VDM just turned Blord's car business into a clearance sale! 2025 model for less than a 2022? Nigeria, we need more of this energy."

@Inno_babaa noted:

"Blord dey pay tax, he dey rent space to put cars for sale. Expenses incurred will definitely be added to the amount the product will be sold. Make VDM rest."

@Godsn131743 wrote:

"So make blord no make gain again?? I no understand the essence of all these videos. Perfume you buy from polo avenue and the one you buy from duty free na the same price?? Men let’s move on jare and to God baba Dey boost blord business. You think consistency na beans."

@GaliBillyyoung said:

"This their battle never end? Pesin talk sey if vdm enter Abi carry your matter for head, e don be for you and na true."

Lady reacts to VeryDarkMan and Blord’s feud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported about a Nigerian lady who reacted to the ongoing drama between social media critic VeryDarkMan and businessman Blord over the controversial iPhone 17 saga.

The lady, in her viral post, condemned VeryDarkMan’s actions, claiming that what he was doing to Blord was wrong and that people were staying silent because of favouritism. She also urged Nigerians to be fair when judging issues online instead of taking sides blindly.

Source: Legit.ng