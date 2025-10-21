US Pastor Marvin Winans is making waves on social media over his reaction to a church member ' s donation

The woman, during a fundraising event, donated $1,235 instead of $2,000, an action which didn't go down well with Pastor Marvin Winans

Pastor Marvin Winans' response to the woman's donation has ignited reactions from Nigerians, including media personality Daddy Freeze

A video of Pastor Marvin Winans reprimanding a church member during a fundraising event at a church in Detroit, United States has surfaced on the Nigerian social media space, sparking strong reactions.

According to reports, the incident occurred during the congregation’s “Day of Giving” service, where Pastor Winans urged members to donate what he described as “$1,000 plus 1.”

The highlight was the moment a woman, alongside her son, came forward with a contribution of $1,235 (Approximately N1.8m) instead of $2,000, (Approximately N2.9m) saying,

“I’m giving in faith and standing in unity with the vision of Perfecting Church, sowing this seed of $1,000 plus $235 and receiving the blessings to come.”

Winans, however, swiftly corrected her, stating, “That’s only $1,200.” When she acknowledged that she had fallen short of the full donation, the pastor continued, “You’re not listening to what I’m saying. If you have $1,000 plus $1,000…”

While the woman promised to bring the remaining $800 later, Winans responded by saying, “Well, that isn’t what I asked you to do.”

The video of the conversation between Pastor Marvin Winans and the woman in church is below:

Daddy Freeze and Nigerians react to the video

The exchange has prompted backlash online as many users expressed frustration over the pastor’s tone and how he handled the moment.

Media personality Daddy Freeze, known for his stance on tithing in Nigerian churches, was among the netizens who reacted to the video.

"When you don’t have sense, pastor go chop your money tire."

_e_m_z__ said:

"Its good for her. Next time she will know what to do with her money."

oveeva1 reacted:

"And Jesus praised only the woman who brought so little but with her heart Clearly, we aren't following the ways of Christ Jesus anymore."

chimiel_foods commented:

"Your donations to the congregation is voluntary not compulsory and it's what you have you give. I am proud to be a Jehovah's witness."

minahshomes said:

"Money u suppose use to eat, u are giving obleh pastor. A real man of God would never do this, we need to wise up sha."

rachelnuhubirma_ reacted:

"You will never understand what may be going on here untill you find yourself in such assembly. If I have the money and I'm moved to give, I will."

ugonuel said:

"This is what Christianity has turned into to. Shame."

wpejegs wrote:

"Sometimes I keep thinking, is this what God in heaven actually told men of God on this earth to raise millions of money from the congregation, cause when I read my bible, Jesus didn’t do it this way he gave back more than collecting anything from the congregation."

