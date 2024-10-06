Days after Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze reacted to pastor Adeboye's viral apology about tithing, he came online to address the topic again

The media personality in the new clip likened tithe collection to internet fraud, as he quoted bible verses to back up his claim

The video has now further generated an online buzz, and while some drummed their support for him, some had contrary opinions

Daddy Freeze, whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde, has made it to the news again after he made a video about tithing.

Legit.ng previously reported that Daddy Freeze tendered a public apology to the Redeemed Christian Church of God general overseer, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, after addressing his congregation about misleading them.

In a new development, Daddy Freeze, who does not spare Nigerian pastors on the age-long war against tithing, again went online to address the issue.

This time, the on-air personality likened tithing to internet fraud. According to him, "only fools pay tithes, and thieves collect them". He further said that offerings are different and meant for the needy, not the church.

Watch clip here:

While speaking, Freeze pointed out a couple of scriptural bible passages to buttress his points.

Daddy Freeze trends online

His post has caused reactions online. Read some below:

@hypemanguru:

"They’ll never learn, religion has taken their sense away."

@chichi_obama:

"My question is , why would a pastor open church and stop working then depend on church money to survive????"

@interfaith_initiative:

"Bami thank you , dem too mumu , Christianity is a cultural religion not an authoritative religion."

@gistlovers_class_captain:

"Abel Damina talk am na, dia members dey roast the man."

@aola34:

"One way traffic people are beginning to believe you now."

@jyggacollins:

"Na Geeboy dey collect am na Mugu dey pay am."

@jjustice0630:

"@daddyfreeze hope you no get any pastor as friends because them go start to dy hate you from today."

Emotional video as Pastor Adeboye pleads

Meanwhile, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, has pleaded with Nigerians and Christians to end the argument about tithes.

Recall that Pastor Adeboye trended online after apologising for his preaching on the tithe. In a recent video, the 82-year-old cleric pleaded with Nigerians while shedding light on other aspects.

