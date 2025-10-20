Bauchi-born musician John Zuya, famously known as John Mai Molo, has died under mysterious circumstances after reportedly eating poisoned food

The folk singer had just returned from Lagos days earlier, where he performed at several cultural events

His death has left fans and fellow entertainers in shock as police begin investigating the suspected poisoning

The Bauchi entertainment community has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of renowned traditional musician, John Zuya, popularly known as John Mai Molo.

The folk singer, who was celebrated for promoting Hausa traditional music and cultural heritage, reportedly died on Saturday morning, October 18, 2025.

Daily Post repors that Molo died after allegedly consuming poisoned food in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

John Mai Molo reportedly dies of food poisoning. Photos: John Mai Molo.

Source: Instagram

According to close associates, John had just returned from Lagos on October 16, after a series of performances at cultural events.

Friends said he was full of energy and excitement about upcoming shows before tragedy struck.

Reports say John began to feel unwell shortly after eating a meal at home. Moments later, he reportedly collapsed.

He was immediately rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi but was confirmed dead on arrival.

A fellow musician and close friend, Emma Wakili, broke the news in a Facebook post, expressing deep grief over the sudden loss.

His body has since been deposited in the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding his death.

John Mai Molo was a household name in Bauchi and northern Nigeria’s traditional music scene.

Known for his signature molo instrument, a local stringed lute, he blended folk rhythms with storytelling, often performing at weddings, festivals, and community gatherings.

He was regarded as one of the few musicians preserving northern Nigeria’s indigenous music heritage at a time when contemporary styles dominate the airwaves.

Source: Legit.ng