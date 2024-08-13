Regina Daniels has returned to social media days after being dragged about by Nigerians over her comment about the End Bad Government protest

The mother of two shared new pictures of her slaying in a blue outfit while bragging about her moral standards

Regina Daniel's post has sparked reactions as many flooded her comment section to drag her

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently returned to social media, sharing pictures of herself slaying in a blue blazer dress.

Regina had taken a brief break away from social media after she was repeatedly dragged by Nigerian netizens.

Regina Daniels slays in blazer dress. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Regina incurred the wrath of Nigerians over her outburst about the End Bad Government protest.

In a viral video, the mum of two also called those tagging her as privileged, ignorant of the current situation in the country.

Regina Daniels speaks about her morals

The Nollywood actress described herself in the caption of the pictures she shared as someone who adheres to moral and ethical principles.

She wrote in her caption:

"LIVING VIRTUOUSLY."

See her post below:

Netizens blast Regina Daniels

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as several netizens referred to the actress as Grand Pa's wife. Read the comments below:

celebritysalesboi:

"Mother of the nation are you done addressing your children."

official_mickyexchange:

"Her husband’s Daughter."

chinese_gh:

"Grandpa’s wife."

imrealchacha:

"Who told you, you virtuous ehhh, abeg shift."

okorostanleyy:

"U aren't in standards to talk about Nigerians behaviors, cos Nigerians dragging no dey quick end ask Desmond Elliot how far oo."

uchbabe8080:

"Gullible Nigerians" Gullible Wife of a Senator."

maryb.umo:

"Adviser general among the nations."

benedictagiftakpan:

"Won't you apologise to Nigerians?"

_ne.nye_:

"There’s nothing virtuous about your life."

_coco_martins:

"You’re really virtuous my dear, sacrificing your happiness for your children."

mo__scato:

"Gina the talkative... Mrs. Privileged"

soundboy_royal:

"Ancestor wife."

Lady slams Regina Daniels

Legit.ng also reported that a lady reacted to a viral clip of Regina Daniels addressing the youths.

The lady stressed that Regina was not mature enough to speak to the youth.

She warned the mother of two against addressing Nigerians in future.

Source: Legit.ng