Nigerian actress Regina Daniels left many emotional as she opened up about an encounter she had during her birthday celebration

Legit.ng reported earlier that the movie star celebrated her 25th birthday on October 10 with her fans and followers online

Regina recently shared a video capturing how elderly women gathered at her gate to commemorate her new age

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has melted hearts online after sharing a touching moment with a group of women who stormed her compound to pray for her on her birthday.

Regina, who turned a year older on October 10, took to social media to post a video showing how a group of elderly women, whom she fondly called her “newly found mothers”, gathered outside her home to celebrate and pray for her.

She revealed she had been asleep most of the day, only to discover them later that evening on her way to a small birthday party.

Sharing the video, she wrote:



"Got ambushed by my newly found mothers on my way to my small birthday gathering after literally sleeping the whole day 😩😂. They had been at my gate since the morning. The love attack was real! Every hug, every cheer, every smile hit straight to the heart. ❤️ I am indeed blessed and unshakable. You know why? Because many prayers dey my head 🤭."

Deeply moved by their show of love, Regina responded with an act of gratitude by gifting them dollars as a token of appreciation.

Watch the video below:



Netizens react to Regina Daniels’ video

The video captured joyful scenes of singing, praying, and laughter as Regina embraced the mothers warmly.



