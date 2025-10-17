Actress Sarah Martins' free street food in Lagos was compared to celebrity chef Hilda Baci's Jollof cook-a-thon in Lagos

A netizen on X, in reaction to a post defending Sarah Martins, alleged the process Hilda Baci went through before her Jollof cook-a-thon

The netizen's post elicited reactions, with Nigerians sharing diverse opinions on Sarah Martins' case

Actress Sarah Martins' experience in Lagos has continued to generate buzz on social media, with a netizen involving celebrity chef Hilda Baci's viral Jollof cook-a-thon in the drama.

Recall that the Lagos government responded to allegations made by Sarah Martins, who accused some uniformed men of assaulting her while she was feeding the less privileged in the state.

Sarah, in a viral post, narrated her ordeal, sharing that the incident occurred while she was cooking for homeless people on the streets of Lekki.

Amid the reactions that have trailed Sarah Martins' experience, a netizen on X alleged how Hilda Baci obtained proper approval before her recent Jollof cook-a-thon in Lagos.

Recall that 20,000 people stormed her cook-a-thon event to have a taste of her Jollof.

"Hilda Baci wanted to cook for 20,000 people as part of her Guinness World Record attempt. She went to the state government, obtained proper approval, and was given a designated venue at Eko Hotel where she could cook and feed the public in an organized way that wouldn’t disrupt traffic,"

The netizen, who described Sarah's experience as unfortunate, however, criticized her action, stating that rules need to be followed.

"Cooking on the road, right in the middle of the street, is simply not acceptable. Even in Adamawa, Kwara, Kogi, or Enugu, you cannot just wake up, set up cooking pots in the middle of their roads, and expect the government not to intervene.

"We often behave as though Lagos is a place where anyone can do whatever they like. It’s unfortunate that she was harassed by KAI, but she should also know that she wasn’t supposed to set up in the middle of the road. There are open spaces and vacant lots where she could have cooked and served food, not in the middle of the road, for God’s sake.

Are we in a village? Is Lagos a village, for God’s sake? You cannot try this in other states; cooking in the middle of the road is simply not possible," the netizen wrote in part.

The tweet a netizen shared comparing Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon to Sarah Martins' street food is below:

Comments trail Sarah Martins' street food

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

folusamy said:

"On Admiralty Way o. In the heart of Lekki of all places! She get mind!!

Ndudinachi Benson π wrote:

"No matter how we try to twist and paint it, the question remains what exactly will motivate someone to come out in the street and start cooking to feed the public? The answer is bad governance, because if the government is working we will have the basics which are food."

AdesojiMinkail commented:

"Video evidence showed she wasn’t harrassed, not even touched. They told her she can’t be in the middle of the road even asked her why can’t she do it on the side of the road which is even wrong also. She told the guy to record her and suddenly held her hand in pain. A fraud."

Stimens_TreaT said:

"But Muslims can pray on the road ?? Ok."

Sarah Martins' associate speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a close associate to Sarah Martins spoke following her encounter in Lagos.

The actress associate addressed the reports about her arrest. She also shared an update hinting at Sarah Martins' health.

