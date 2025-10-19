A man who claimed to have met actress Regina Daniels' father has dropped a cryptic post on social media

Regina had accused her husband, Senator Ned Munir Nwoko, of domestic violence in a video making the rounds, an allegation he recently countered

Commenting on Regina's marital crisis, the man prayed for her family to find peace during these trying times

A Nigerian man, Obi Okwe, has made a cryptic post online following a viral video of a teary Regina Daniels accusing her husband, Senator Ned Munir Nwoko, of domestic violence.

According to Obi, he had met Regina's father, Jude Ojegwu, in Abuja, whom he described as a lawyer and a gentleman.

The man, however, noted that he couldn't say the same about Regina's mother, Rita.

Obi, in a Facebook post, further advised that people should maintain self-respect even if they are below the economic radar, noting that money is not the ultimate key to a happy home.

Speaking in cryptic terms, he advised that one should beg if one must, but warned that it should be done within the bounds of dignity and decency.

Obi concluded by praying for the Daniels family to find peace in these trying times their daughter is facing. Obi's Facebook post read:

"I have met the father of Regina Daniels, in Abuja. He is a lawyer and a gentleman. I can't safely say so about her mum.

"In this life, money is not the ultimate for a happy home. Even if you are below the economic radar, have self respect as an individual and as a family.

"Beg, if you must beg. But it should be done within the bounds of dignity and decency.

"May the Daniels' family find peace in this trying times of their daughter, Regina."

Regina Daniels: Man's comment elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Mike Ebu said:

"Na normal small fight between husband and wife an."

Ochiaka Ugwu said:

"My brother, it is a marriage consummated on convinence and not on conviction. So, you should expect this."

Awoniyi Olakunle said:

"Obi the marriage counselor with 20 years experience."

Mike Ebu said:

"What's wrong with Regina?"

Owaen Fred Itua said:

"You don marry before?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ned Munir Nwoko had reacted to his wife, Regina Daniels' trending video in which she accused him of domestic violence.

