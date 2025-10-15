Labour Party’s Peter Obi officially filed a lawsuit against activist Deji Adeyanju for alleged defamatory social media posts

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has confirmed that the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has officially filed a lawsuit against him over alleged defamatory statements.

Adeyanju in a post said he was “relieved” that Obi had finally gone ahead with the court action after weeks of anticipation.

The post made on X (formerly Twitter), said:

“Finally, Peter Obi has sued me. I am actually happy and relieved that he didn’t chicken out in the end,” Adeyanju wrote.

“Interestingly, he dragged me all the way to Anambra State, even though he is almost always in Abuja where I reside. But no shaking, we move. I will prove in court that Peter Obi is corrupt, a bigot and a fraud. You will all be entertained, I promise,” he added.

Background to the legal dispute

The development comes weeks after Obi’s legal team, led by Alex Ejesieme and Co., issued a letter threatening to sue Adeyanju for allegedly publishing defamatory statements across X and Facebook.

According to the letter, Adeyanju made several posts where he described Obi as “a religious bigot, a fraud, a product of bad upbringing, scum, and a thief.”

Obi’s lawyers argued that such remarks were “false, malicious and intended to tarnish” the former governor’s reputation both in Nigeria and abroad.

Obi demands apology and post retraction

The legal notice demanded that Adeyanju delete all the allegedly defamatory posts and issue an unreserved public apology across his social media platforms as well as in three national newspapers.

Failure to comply, the letter warned, would result in immediate legal proceedings.

Adeyanju responds with defiance

In his earlier response to the notice, Adeyanju had mocked the former presidential candidate, daring him to proceed with the court case.

“Peter Obi must sue me; he must not chicken out. His 7-day ultimatum expires today. Where are the court processes? It ends today,” Adeyanju had written in a previous post.

Adeyanju, who convenes the civil rights group Concerned Nigerians, is known for his outspoken commentary on politics and governance.

Although he once supported Obi, he has in recent months criticised his leadership style and questioned his political ideals.

Legal battle set to unfold

The case, which will reportedly be heard in Anambra state, is expected to attract significant public attention given both men’s prominence in Nigeria’s political and civil society spaces.

Observers say the case could test the boundaries between free expression and defamation in Nigeria’s online political discourse.

