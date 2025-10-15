Former Big Brother Naija housemate Chizzy Francis has gone online to address Phyna's recent altercation

A video of Phyna in a messy fight with an unknown lady at a hotel triggered reactions across social media on October 14, 2025

Her colleague Chizzy has now gone online to speak about the situation, sharing his thoughts

Fans have reacted to a new post by Chizzy Francis, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, who also doubles as Phyna's friend.

In a shocking turn of events, Phyna was caught in a heated physical altercation with a lady at an Abuja hotel.

Reports circulating the internet allege that the fight was caused due to a dispute over N200K. The video soon made the rounds online as many shared their hot takes about the situation.

BBN's Chizzy speaks up for Phyna amid viral fight video. Credit: @Chizzy_francis, @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

While some were lenient with their words, others went all out, stating that she does not deserve to be a celebrity.

Reacting to the above drama, Chizzy went online to address Nigerians. He noted that defending Phyna was not optional, as she is only human and currently going through so much emotionally, due to the loss of her sister, Ruth.

In Chizzy's words:





"Important notice. Defending PHYNA isn't optional. She's human, she's grieving, and she deserves respect. Bullying her online won't make you stronger, it'll just show how weak you are. Choose kindness, or choose to be ignored."



To everyone jumping to conclusions and criticizing PHYNA let's take a step back. We've all been through tough times, and we don't know what someone's dealing with behind closed doors. She just lost her sister, and the last thing she needs is hate. Let's focus on spreading love and support instead. We don't know what we'd do in her shoes. Let's be kind



Anyi bu nwanne

See the post below:



How fans reacted to Chizzy's post about Phyna

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@iam_rasz said:

"Those of us who have been there, know exactly what she’s going through.. sending her Love and Light🙏."

@quinsapphy said:

"Una don paint this girl black so tey she nor fit do anything right for una eyes again .

Stop judging people based on in what you see online."

@ritaberry_desserts said:

"You see that line… “we don’t know what we’d do in her shoes” hits hard!

Others might be reacting worse if this ill fate had befallen their loved one. Let’s spread kindness."

@theradiantjanet said:

"Grief can make emotions run high, and I understand that!"

@ilovemelaB said:

"Human beings ehhh from the video I watched I didn't see Phyna even being aggressive. She was just trying to defend herself from that girl's attacks. But as its Phyna theywon't want to see that side. Chizzy pls check on her."

BBN's Chizzy shares his thoughts as he supports Phyna in trying period. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

@laranja_val said:

"She didn’t even start any fight.. she was just standing there and the girl went straight for the attack and she is the one being blamed just because she is the popular one."

@dikechiebuka3 said:

"Phyna can do better, you people as her friends and colleagues can do better by sitting her down and advise her. This is not the first time she is being involved with unnecessary public drama. Yes, there is no perfect person but she can do much better than this, she must not."

@tallest_son_042 said:

"God phyna is been through alot, clearly looking at her she’s weak God help 😢."

Phyna breaks silence

Phyna addressed public backlash over viral clubbing video with Regina Daniels after her sister’s burial.

The reality star explained that her choice to continue living despite personal pain. She urged her fans to respect grief as a personal journey, not a public performance.

Source: Legit.ng