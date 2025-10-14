There’s a trending video of former Big Brother Naija winner Phyna, who recently lost her sister

The clip shows Phyna being dragged off the floor after an unknown lady pounced on her and beat her mercilessly

Although the exact cause of their altercation remains unclear, many people have been sharing mixed reactions to the video online

A video of BBNaija’s Phyna in what appeared to be a distressed state has been trending on social media after she was involved in a fight.

The viral clip captured the moment an unknown lady suddenly pounced on the reality TV star and repeatedly hit her. Onlookers tried to separate them, but it took a while.

Phyna was eventually helped off the floor, appearing visibly shaken and struggling to regain her balance.

Whispers on social media allege that the altercation was over a sum of N200K, though the exact details remain unclear.

It will be recalled that Phyna has been in Abuja for a few days and was among those who recently celebrated actress Regina Daniels’ 25th birthday.

Watch the clip here:

How fans reacted to Phyna's fight clip

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Therapy is underrated in this country… Phyna and Portable need am badly."

@trigottista said:

"Na Phyna dem dey beat abi na Phyna dey beat person?"

@effedeborah said:

"Plenty things just dey happen to Phyna this period 💔 God help her."

@missnahiss said:

"So she can’t fight for something again ? Because she is celeb?"

@chinny_005 said:

"Phyna will not forget this year in a hurry."

@_maryeneh said:

"I honestly don’t understand why some of you are bashing her without hearing the real story."

@tamara.debbiee said:

"Mercy Eke is the only female big brother winner dat I know 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@richiewayys said:

"Phyna is loosing her mind 😢😢😢 she’s really going through a lot concerning her sister death 😢😢."

@hrh_kingdiamond said:

"Grief can turn someone to a mad person if not properly handled. When I lost my dad, I went from being a church boy to being bad boy on a street. Funny thing is that I didn’t know it was the grief."

@candyrejoice22 said:

"Omo she use phyna stone ground ooo 🤣🤣🤣God have mercy 😂on."

@oluquentkiddiesempire said:

"Before y” all start bashing her, remember she’s going through a lot. It’s disappointing how they have to move on so fast because they are celebrity and doesn’t want to loose their relevance. May she receive all the emotional and physical helps she needs."



@cautionlxe said:

"She looks drunk.. honestly I can understand her pains but you don’t fight to win like this."



Phyna’s Associate Opens Up on Demands

Meanwhile, BBNaija’s Phyna continued to be a topic of discussion amid reports surrounding the death of her late sister, Ruth Otabor.

Mike Premium, a talent manager who worked closely with Phyna, has reacted to allegations that she demanded N1 billion from Dangote.

He shared screenshots of WhatsApp chats with the reality TV star regarding her request, triggering reactions online.

