Nollywood actor Tobi Makinde revealed he was the one who originally introduced skit maker Kamo State to actress Funke Akindele

Tobi spoke out after widespread social media claims suggested Kamo State had taken his place beside the filmmaker

The actor urged the public not to draw conclusions based solely on what they see on social media

Nollywood actor Tobi Makinde has broken his silence on the viral narrative that skit maker Akinyoola Ayoola, better known as Kamo State, replaced him in Funke Akindele's inner circle, insisting that he was actually the one who brought the two together in the first place.

Speaking during a recent interview aired on Yanga 89.9 FM and shared on YouTube on Monday, July 20, 2026, Makinde said the online chatter took him by surprise, particularly because the story being told publicly was contrary to what he knows to be true.

Nollywood actor Tobi Makinde claims he introduced Kamo State to Funke Akindele. Credit: tobimakinde/kamostate

Source: Instagram

"It was through me Kamo State met Actress Funke Akindele," he stated. "I see when lots of people were saying it was Kamo that took my place at Madam Funke Akindele's side."

Tobi Makinde Sets the Record Straight

The actor did not go into detail about the nature of his relationship with Funke Akindele or why the public perception shifted, but he was firm in his message to anyone who had formed an opinion based on online content alone.

Makinde, who also praised Kamo State, recounted his initial encounter with the skit maker. According to the actor, the skit maker was the first to reach out to him via social media.

Funke Akindele played a significant mentorship role in the careers of both Kamo State and Tobi Makinde.

Tobi Makinde addresses claims Kamo State took his place in Funke Akindele's inner circle. Credit: tobimakinde

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Tobi Makinde reacted to rumours that he was at war with his senior colleague, Funke Akindele.

Watch Tobi Makinde address the Funke Akindele and Kamo State rumours:

Reactions to Tobi Makinde's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the actor's revelation on Instagram. Read them below:

theladyaduke commented:

"It shows all over him there is no need explaining jaree baba mi breakfast go reach everyone."

seshaddy45 wrote:

"@theladyaduke do u get make he no worry we understand it all even kamo self chop breakfast."

teewaiabod1 commented:

"I love this tobi guy..the guy too get sense when it comes to answering media questions."

urbancollectionzbyajoke wrote:

"Tobi omo ogbon."

Tobi Makinde shares how Portable inspired him

Legit.ng also reported that Tobi Makinde stated that singer Portable inspired him for his role in A Tribe Called Judah.

He also opened up on how some people perceived him while he was growing his hair for the role and how he responded to those who asked him questions.

Though he played the character of a rascal in the movie, Tobi disclosed that his personality is entirely different from that in real life.

Source: Legit.ng