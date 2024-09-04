Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan has spoken up about the current economic situation in Nigeria

On his Instagram page, the movie star expressed regret for not embracing internet fraud aka ‘Yahoo Yahoo’

In his online rant, Aremu noted that legitimate hustling feels useless, and netizens reacted to his post

Nigerian actor Aremu Afolayan has expressed deep regret for not participating in internet fraud, aka Yahoo Yahoo.

As news spread that the price of fuel had increased from N617 per litre to N897 per litre, many Nigerians, including Nollywood star Aremu, took to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

On his Instagram page, the filmmaker expressed remorse for not considering going into internet fraud when it became the trending thing in the country.

Fans react as Aremu Afolayan says he regrets not doing Yahoo Yahoo. Photos: @aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil

According to Aremu, all the days people talked about ‘Yahoo Yahoo’, he just started to feel sorry for himself for not participating in it. Speaking further, he talked about people who do legitimate work and how it doesn’t pay them.

The movie star said that doing something legal now feels very useless in the country. In his words:

“All the days wey dem dey talk about Yahoo Yahoo, na today I regret pass sey I no do am. Legitimate hustling never felt super useless.”

See his post below:

What Nigerians said about Aremu Afolayan’s post

Aremu Afolayan’s post came amid the rising inflation in Nigeria, which drew the attention of many netizens. Some of them dropped their hot takes on what he had to say. Read their comments below:

Samuel_oshodipe:

“I legit said same thing today! Nigeria will make you drift away from God but God no go shame us.”

Ambfemiafolabi:

“😂😂😂😂😂 be calming down bro, wetin happen?”

Orizhoo:

“If someone that loves business this much could say this.. who am I? Nigeria is about to burn. This is too much for us 😢.”

King_aska28:

“I swear boss I regret it too in my entire natural life 😢☹️.”

ibrahimkafayatraji__imole:

“Awon legit pple ti pada si ese Aro 😂😂😂 life hard for legit pple.”

dennybow':

“Might sounds funny but I see pain In this post Nigeria will test your faith no matter how faithful you are the country is dead n gone.”

Tingletingle00:

“Today Nigeria has risen again. For me today Nigeria rise!”

R_weight1:

“This year is the last year of my legitimate hustles. If nah illegal bring money make we follow one way abeg 😢.”

Thereal_oluwabukola:

“Na this morning I know say, na bad government the push plenty people into crime… Imagine if your salary is 100k and your transport is 70k per month for this country and you have family to take care of! Legitimate hustle is difficult in this country. Nevertheless, we go survive legitimately 😭.”

Fareed_ani:

“Honestly I won't lie.. it's very hard to do legit stuff In this country rn, and make head while at it.. more reasons I can't/won't judge folks running it .. even though I actually can't.. it's so painfully for real.”

plutustrilli777:

“Aremu, Blessings wey go come with peace of mind na em be the koko Brotherly ✊🏿.”

